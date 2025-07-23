CASIO BRINGS TWO LIMITED EDITION LIFESTYLE COLORS TO ITS BEST-SELLING, AWARD-WINNING PRIVIA PX-S1100 DIGITAL PIANO

“Calm Blue” and “Mellow Beige” Models Expand Casio’s

Modern Color Palette To Reflect Today’s Interior Design Sensibilities

DOVER, N.J., July 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Casio America, Inc., the world’s leading provider of powerful, affordable and lifestyle-oriented musical instruments, today announced two new limited edition color options for the company’s immensely popular PX-S1100 digital piano.

The new models—PX-S1100CB (Calm Blue) and PX-S1100MB (Mellow Beige)—reflect Casio’s mission to meet the evolving lifestyle needs of today’s musicians by designing pianos that transcend traditional forms and functions. By blending modern aesthetics, space-saving designs and stylish color options, Casio reimagines the digital piano as both a musical instrument and a statement piece for contemporary living.

The PX-S1100CB features a soft, light blue finish that conveys a sense of calm, clarity, and serenity—like an open sky or a quiet morning—making it ideal for tranquil, minimalist spaces. It is complemented by brown felt accents behind the keys, reminiscent of wooden interiors, which together create a soothing visual effect.

The PX-S1100MB features a warm, soft beige finish complemented by green felt details inspired by indoor plants. These elements add warmth and understated elegance, blending seamlessly with natural textures and neutral interiors to create a calm and inviting visual impression for the user.

Since debuting in 2003, Casio Privia digital pianos have become known for their immersive sound, exceptional touch, and attractive design. The PX-S1100, a top seller among beginners, hobbyists, and professionals alike, uniquely blends modern aesthetics, natural piano feel, expressive sound, advanced connectivity, and great value.

At only 9 inches deep and 24 lbs., the PX-S1100 is slimmer and lighter than all its competitors, making it suitable for tight spaces and easy to carry with one hand. Additionally, the PX-S1100 offers an inviting keyboard touch and an incredibly realistic piano sound, boasting elements like damper resonance, key-off simulation, and string resonance—nuances often absent in similarly priced instruments.

The PX-S1100 is the only digital piano in this price range that includes Bluetooth audio via its included WU-BT10 Bluetooth Audio and MIDI Adapter. This allows users to stream backing tracks from streaming platforms such as Spotify or Apple Music through the instrument’s speakers, providing an inspiring way to play, practice, or enjoy background music.

The PX-S1100’s class-compliant USB port offers seamless MIDI connectivity, without the need for additional drivers. When connected with either USB or wireless Bluetooth MIDI, the dedicated Casio Music Space app for iOS and Android provides a wealth of powerful capabilities, including remote control, visual learning, PDF score viewing with annotation, and much more.

Ultimately, the PX-S1100 is one of the few models that feels perfectly suited for the living room, dorm room, or a gig. The optional SP-34 3-pedal unit and CS-68 stand provide a polished, console-like setup if desired.

The PX-S1100CB (Calm Blue) and PX-S1100MB (Mellow Beige) will be available for purchase in September at Music retailers nationwide and CasioMusicGear.com, at an MSRP of $1,029.99. To learn more about Casio’s entire portfolio of electronic musical instruments, please visit www.CasioMusicGear.com.

*The Bluetooth® word mark and logos are registered trademarks owned by Bluetooth SIG, Inc., and any use of such marks by Casio Computer Co., Ltd. is under license.

About Privia

Casio’s Privia line of digital pianos redefines the digital piano category with unprecedented sound quality and performance features in stylish, elegant designs that are supremely portable. Featuring superb grand piano sounds, advanced 88 note scaled hammer action keyboards and some models weighing only 25 lbs., Casio’s Privia digital pianos are versatile enough for any home, studio, or stage. The award-winning grand piano sound in Privia has been dramatically improved and now utilizes more than three times the memory of the previous generation for a more natural piano tone. In addition, Casio’s proprietary sound source “AiR” (Acoustic and intelligent Resonator) provides unmatched realism, detail and seamless dynamics for a remarkably expressive and powerful performance. For additional information on Casio’s Privia digital pianos, please visit www.CasioMusicGear.com

About Casio America, Inc.

Casio America, Inc., Dover, N.J., is the U.S. subsidiary of Casio Computer Co., Ltd., Tokyo, Japan, one of the world’s leading manufacturers of consumer electronics and business equipment solutions. Established in 1957, Casio America, Inc. markets calculators, keyboards, digital cameras, mobile presentation devices, disc title and label printers, watches, cash registers and other consumer electronic products. Casio has strived to fulfill its corporate creed of “creativity and contribution” through the introduction of innovative and imaginative products. For more information, visit www.casiousa.com .

SOURCE Casio America, Inc.