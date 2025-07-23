At the Cannes Film Festival, CANNES GALA 2025 Honours Global Cultural Contributions

CANNES, France, July 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The 2025 edition of CANNES GALA — a cultural honours ceremony held in official collaboration with the Cannes Film Market “Marché du Film” at the Cannes Film Festival — was officially unveiled to the world, once again bringing together an extraordinary gathering of global leaders, creators, and innovators under the theme “Honest and Noble.”

CANNES GALA is a platform designed to honour individuals and organizations whose work significantly contributes to the evolution of the global content industry — spanning cinema, music, technology, performing arts, space exploration, and cultural heritage.

The highlight of the evening was the Preuve du Do Ceremony, honouring six exceptional individuals for their outstanding contributions. Preuve du Do is a distinction bestowed upon individuals and organizations who have profoundly shaped the evolution of the global content industry.

The honour was presented by the following distinguished figures:

Ado (Japan) — Music

Ado’s work, created under anonymity, has illuminated an era shaped by repression and solitude, becoming a foundational voice for a new generation of creators.

Maverick Space Systems (USA) — Space

Recognised for pioneering missions bridging the arts and space engineering.

Mitsubishi Pencil Co. (Japan) — Animation

Celebrated for decades of support to the animation industry through their iconic pencils.

Gavin Wood (UK) — Technology

Recognised for advancing Web3 and decentralised internet innovation.

LEGO Group (Denmark) — Toy & Education

Honoured for inspiring generations of creative minds globally.

Julie Taymor (USA) — Performing Arts

Celebrated as a pioneer of multidisciplinary stage and film direction.

The ceremony also featured an exceptional cultural performance:

Noh “Yugao,” led by Shonosuke Okura, a designated Living National Treasure of Japan, in combination with Japanese Ikebana by Ryota Hagiwara (Produced by Mucha-Kucha).

A charity auction was held in support of artists with disabilities, with proceeds going to relevant institutions and programs, reinforcing CANNES GALA’s mission to support diversity and inclusion within the creative industries.

While the MET GALA and the GRAMMY Awards celebrate excellence in fashion and music, CANNES GALA establishes a distinct cultural space within the content industry — honouring creators and visionaries who inspire across disciplines.

The next edition of CANNES GALA is already being prepared. We look forward to welcoming you back to Cannes in May 2026.

CANNES GALA

Chairman: Taichi

Executive Producer: Ryo Nakatsuji

Producer: Takuro Ando

Director: Ippei Nishihara

Produced by NOMA

Media Contact

CANNES GALA

Ryo Nakatsuji

info@cannes-gala.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/at-the-cannes-film-festival-cannes-gala-2025-honours-global-cultural-contributions-302512235.html

SOURCE CANNES GALA