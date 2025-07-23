Vision Films to Release International Animated Feature ‘The Secret of Butterflies’ for North American Audiences

LOS ANGELES, July 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Vision Films Inc. announces the North American Transactional VOD release of the animated film The Secret of Butterflies from painter, animation director and producer Ali Tanhaee on August 5, 2025. The film was written by Mehdi Salehi Aghdam and Tanhaee and produced by Tanhaee. Vision Films negotiated the North American deal with global distributor Fantastic Films International (“FFI”). This independently produced animated feature that took over two years to complete blends adventure and emotional storytelling with universal themes of identity, hope, and friendship.

The Secret of Butterflies was originally released in Persian and dubbed into English for the North American release. It was awarded Best Director & Best Children’s Film Nomination at the 30th International Children & Youth Film Festival (Isfahan, Iran) and Best Animated Feature Award by the Ministry of Culture (Tabriz, Iran).

Synopsis : The story’s hero insect dreams of becoming a butterfly and being able to fly. He hears of a powerful white spider that has discovered the secret of making beautiful butterflies. Setting out to find this spider, he befriends several other insects on his journey. But when he learns of the spider’s evil plan, he must face his fears and rely on his new friends and determination to stop it before the spider conquers the insect world. His journey is filled with unexpected challenges, encounters, and tough decisions. Watch the trailer: HERE

Lise Romanoff, CEO and Managing Director of Vision Films, says “The Secret of Butterflies is a beautifully animated story about the power of identity, perseverance, and friendship. It shares the universal family-friendly lesson about the journey towards believing in oneself.”

Filmmaker Ali Tanhaee shares, “Creating this animation has been one of the most joyful and rewarding experiences of my career. From my perspective, the core message of the film is: A person must first find themselves and believe in who they are. True beauty lies within us not in the superficial sparkle we see in ads and social media. In today’s world, where social media has heavily influenced how beauty is defined, I wanted to explore this concern through the eyes of insects, offering a fresh and different perspective for the audience.”

With the voice talents of Innes Maas, Tara Macpherson (Mini World: Powers Awaken), Jaryd Pilay, David Wilke, Jake Maisel (Black Sails), and Janeke Huisamen.

Now available for pre-order on iTunes/Apple TV (US, CA): https://bit.ly/4flVPKp and Vudu/Fandango at Home (US): https://bit.ly/3IGR8OO

For up-to-date information, please like and follow on IG @ali_tanhaee and @secret_of_butterflies



About Vision Films

Vision Films is a leading independent sales and VOD aggregator specializing in the licensing, marketing, and distribution of over 800 feature films, documentaries, and series from some of the most prolific independent film producers in the world. Led by Lise Romanoff, Managing Director/CEO Worldwide Distribution, Vision Films releases 2-4 films a month across Theatrical, VOD, DVD, and television platforms. Visionfilms.net

About FFI

Celebrating over 23 years in business and led by Fred deWysocki and Roxane Barbat, Fantastic Films International is a full-service media company that creates, develops, executive produces and distributes quality, independent films worldwide. Our global digital studio partners (full production, animation, VFX, post) include one with the largest virtual wall in EU and one that offers 100% matching service funds for financing. fantasticfilmsinternational.com

Media Contact:

Andrea McKinnon

818-415-9442

398486@email4pr.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vision-films-to-release-international-animated-feature-the-secret-of-butterflies-for-north-american-audiences-302511275.html

SOURCE Vision Films, Inc.