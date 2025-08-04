TexasElectricityRatings.com Announces 2025 “Best Texas Electricity Providers”

As far as energy prices go, 2025 has been a pretty good year for Texans. Not only has the summer weather to date been fairly mild by Texas standards, but so far the deregulated areas of Texas have seen some of the lowest electricity prices in years. And that’s a welcome relief for Texans who are battling inflation and increased prices this year in almost every other facet of their lives.

As always, Texas Electricity Ratings has been here to help customers shop companies to meet their needs, match their values, and find the best electricity plans. From customers focused on getting the cheapest rates to shoppers wanting service providers that align with their charitable interests, the Texas electricity market has something for everyone. And with that in mind, it’s time to announce the best electricity providers of 2025.

The 2025 “Best Texas Electricity Provider” is Chariot Energy. Still a relative newcomer to the Texas electricity market, this isn’t the first time Chariot Energy has ranked highly on our list of best providers. In these challenging financial times for many Texans right now, Chariot has had some of the consistently lowest rates we’ve seen in years. Normally, customers pay a premium for green energy. But every single plan from Chariot Energy is sourced from 100% renewable energy sources. So Chariot’s ability to offer low rates and environmentally friendly electricity plans is a pretty impressive achievement. Additionally, they scored great in Customer Communication and had strong Customer Reviews. All of these things have combined to propel Chariot to the #1 spot in our rankings for 2025.

In second place, we have Gexa Energy. Gexa secured this spot on the strength of low rates, Customer Service, and a suite of bill credit and EV charging products that make sense for a huge swath of Texas customers. They also have a tremendous policy where customers can switch plans within their contract term without any penalty.

Finishing third in our rankings, and becoming a mainstay in our top 5, is Payless Power. Payless Power once again excels at possibly the most important aspect of an electricity company: getting the power turned on. Specializing in Pay-As-You-Go electricity, Payless Power is the light company w/ no deposit that we recommend when folks need their lights turned on fast and efficiently. And Payless’s communication with customers via text notifications is the best in the industry.

Rounding out the Top 5 were Constellation Energy and Frontier Utilities, two providers who’ve been serving Texans for years. Constellation, part of one of the largest energy companies in the nation and one of the most visible names, scored well on Community Outreach and Account Management. Frontier Utilities, a newcomer to the top 5, had strong customer reviews and scored well on Customer Service and Operational Efficiency.

Texas Electricity Ratings’ job is now more important than ever. Retail electricity providers are regularly changing their deposits, raising and lowering prices, adjusting customer service policies, and even purchasing other electricity companies. And in a challenging financial environment for most Americans, being aware and sensitive to costs is more important than ever. In light of these and so many other on-going changes, our annual rankings help customers to accurately and diligently research their options. This way they can better understand what they can expect from their energy provider, both in terms of benefits as well as potential market pitfalls. It’s also an important part of a healthy, functioning marketplace. That’s why Texas Electricity Ratings advocates on behalf of consumers.

