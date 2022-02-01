CareAR Announces Updates to CareAR for Salesforce on Salesforce AppExchange

CareAR clients can now benefit from expanded field service capabilities, allowing service teams to deliver more interactive and effective support

PLANO, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CareAR today announced it has updated CareAR for Salesforce on Salesforce AppExchange, a leading enterprise marketplace for partner apps and experts. These updates provide clients with new ways to support field service management and further complement CareAR’s capabilities in customer service management with Salesforce Service Cloud. With CareAR for Salesforce, service agents can launch CareAR to troubleshoot with clients or field technicians via augmented reality-enabled visual tools. AI-enabled instructions and CareAR computer vision validate work, enhancing service accuracy and personalization through seamless synchronization with Salesforce Service Cloud.





CareAR for Salesforce is available on AppExchange at https://appexchange.salesforce.com/appxListingDetail?listingId=a0N4V00000HZbbYUAT

CareAR for Salesforce



The benefits of this integration allow service teams to deliver more interactive and effective support. Agents can manage service requests and visualize solutions without leaving the Salesforce interface, streamlining complex tasks and reducing the time required to resolve issues.

Comments on the News

“Empowering service teams with remote visual Augmented Reality guidance represents a significant advancement in our mission to enhance field service experiences,” said Kirk Pothos, President of CareAR. “This expansion aims to empower technicians with the tools they need to succeed in the field, providing them with immediate access to remote augmented reality support directly in Salesforce.”

Salesforce, AppExchange, Service Cloud, and others are among the trademarks of Salesforce, inc.

About Salesforce AppExchange



Salesforce AppExchange, a leading enterprise marketplace for partner apps and experts, empowers companies, developers and entrepreneurs to build, market and grow in entirely new ways. Since its launch in 2006, the platform has grown to include more than 8,000 apps and experts, with over 12 million customer installs. AppExchange connects customers of all sizes and across industries to ready-to-install or customizable apps and Salesforce-certified consultants to solve any business challenge.

Additional Resources

Follow Salesforce on LinkedIn and X

Follow CareAR on LinkedIn and X

About CareAR



CareAR, a Xerox company, is the Service Experience Management (SXM) leader. We make expertise accessible instantly for users through remote, live visual augmented reality (AR) and AI interactions, instructions and insights as part of a seamless digital workflow experience. CareAR sets the benchmark for the SXM category by bridging skills gaps, accelerating knowledge transfers, providing greater operational efficiencies, and enhancing customer outcomes and safety.

Contacts

Media:

Steve Chirokas

CareAR

(781) 929-0015

steve.chirokas@carear.com