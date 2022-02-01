People, Passion, Planet: Mary Kay Releases 2024 Sustainability Report

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Mary Kay Inc., a global leader in corporate sustainability and advocacy, today released its 2024 Sustainability Report. The report—which is organized by environmental, social, and economic impact—underscores the company’s commitment to creating and nurturing a business model that enriches women’s lives and supports communities while protecting our planet.









“ Sustainability has deep roots in the Mary Kay story,” said Deborah Gibbins, Chief Operating Officer at Mary Kay Inc. “ We like to say we did it before it was ‘cool.’ Our iconic founder, Mary Kay Ash, was passionate about not only changing the world, but protecting it. I’m proud of the work we’ve accomplished this year—and every year—in realizing her dream. I think she would be proud, too.”

In a world that is rapidly evolving, Mary Kay stands at the forefront of change, championing the cause of women while recognizing the immense power they hold in shaping our global economy and driving meaningful change.

The 2024 report highlights Mary Kay’s promise to make decisions that are right for our planet and its people:

Environmental Sustainability

Water Stewardshi p : Partnering with The Nature Conservancy for over 36 years, Mary Kay supports the “Super Reefs” initiative to protect resilient coral reefs.

Resource Conservation: Through a 16-year partnership with the Arbor Day Foundation, Mary Kay has supported the planting of over 1.4 million trees in reforestation projects across nine countries.

Sustainable Sourcing: Joining the Global Shea Alliance, Mary Kay promotes economic well-being for the 16 million women Shea collectors in West Africa.

Social Sustainability

Pink Changing Lives: Through this program, funded by designated product sales, Mary Kay has donated over $18 million to initiatives enriching women’s lives worldwide since 2008.

Pink Changing Lives: Through this program, funded by designated product sales, Mary Kay has donated over $18 million to initiatives enriching women's lives worldwide since 2008.
Women's Empowerment: On International Women's Day, Mary Kay joined the Women's Empowerment Principles (WEPs), a set of Principles offering guidance to businesses on how to advance gender equality and women's empowerment in the workplace, marketplace, and community. More than 600,000 women have benefitted from the trainings, events, and programs offered by the Women's Entrepreneurship Accelerator, launched by Mary Kay in partnership with six United Nations agencies in 2019.

Fostering Women in STEM: Committed to the development of the next generation of women STEM leaders, Mary Kay has awarded 29 grants totaling nearly $195,000 since 2020.

Economic Sustainability

Celebrating 60 years: Mary Kay Ash's vision of enriching women's lives continues. Mary Kay, still family-owned and -led, has blossomed into a global brand with nearly 4,000 employees and millions of Mary Kay Independent Beauty Consultants in more than 35 markets. For more than 60 years, Mary Kay has provided an unparalleled entrepreneurship opportunity for women around the world. The company was named the #1 Direct Selling brand of Skin Care and Color Cosmetics in the World by Euromonitor International 1 .

Digital Innovation : Mary Kay enhances the capabilities of Independent Beauty Consultants through digital tools, including augmented reality apps and the Interactive Catalog, allowing them to excel in their businesses and realize their dreams.

: Mary Kay enhances the capabilities of Independent Beauty Consultants through digital tools, including augmented reality apps and the Interactive Catalog, allowing them to excel in their businesses and realize their dreams. Advocacy for Gender Equality in AI: Partnering with the Equal Rights Trust, Mary Kay pioneered research to eliminate gender bias in AI technologies.

For further insights into Mary Kay’s global sustainability strategy, engagement, and impact, view the full report here.

