Beal University Canada Announces Scholarship for Canadian Students Pursuing a Nursing Career

Sackville, New Brunswick–(Newsfile Corp. – February 22, 2024) – Beal University Canada is proud to announce the establishment of the Beal University Canada BScN Scholarship, aimed at providing financial assistance to students seeking their nursing degree at Beal University Canada’s campus in Sackville, New Brunswick.

The Beal University Canada BScN Scholarship is designed for students aspiring to pursue their degrees at Beal University Canada. To be eligible for consideration, applicants must meet the following criteria:

Aspire to attend Beal University Canada’s BScN program. Be an upcoming graduate of a secondary education school in Canada. Meet admission and program requirements of the BScN program at Beal University Canada. Enroll in the BScN program at Beal University Canada before funding.

The deadline for submission is June 1, 2024

Scholarship awards are exclusively for tuition and fees and will be applied as a tuition discount. The award selection will be conducted by the Admissions Committee of Beal University Canada to ensure fairness and transparency in recipient selection.

Holly McKnight MSW MITE, President of Beal University Canada, expressed enthusiasm for the scholarship, stating, “Beal University Canada is dedicated to supporting the educational goals and aspirations of Canadian students. We invite upcoming graduates to apply for this scholarship and consider Beal University Canada as their destination for higher education. Our BScN program is unique because it allows students to complete their degree in just 30 months, saving them a year and a half over the conventional four-year nursing programs.”

Beal University Canada’s BScN program accepts applications six times a year, with no waitlists. This provides aspiring nurses with an opportunity to start their academic journey promptly. Graduates of the program will be eligible to take the NCLEX-RN licensing exam, paving the way for a rewarding career in nursing as a registered nurse.

For more information about the Beal University Canada BScN Scholarship and admission to Beal University Canada, visit bealuniversity.ca/scholarship-application.

Beal University is committed to enrollment equity and fostering diversity within our community and developing an inclusive campus that reflects the richness of the broader community that we serve. The University welcomes and encourages applications from all qualified individuals who will help us achieve our goals, including women, visible minorities, Aboriginal persons, persons with disabilities, persons of any sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression. Preference will be given to Aboriginal persons.

Media Contact:

Holly McKnight, President

Beal University Canada

Phone: 800-660-7351

Email: hmcknight@bealuniverstiy.ca

Website: BealUniversity.ca

