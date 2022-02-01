Perfect Corp. to Announce Financial Results for the Full Year 2023 on February 28, 2024

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Perfect Corp. (NYSE: PERF) (“Perfect” or the “Company”), a global leader in providing augmented reality (“AR”) and artificial intelligence (“AI”) Software-as-a-Service (“SaaS”) solutions to beauty and fashion industries, today announced that it plans to release its financial results for full year 2023 before U.S. markets open on Wednesday, February 28, 2024 and to hold a conference call at 7:00 p.m. Eastern Time the same day on February 28, 2024 (or 8:00 a.m. Taipei Standard Time the following day on February 29, 2024).





The Company’s management will discuss the financial results and latest developments during the conference call. For participants who wish to join the call, please complete online registration using the link provided below in advance of the conference call. Upon registration, each participant will receive a participant dial-in number and a unique access PIN, which can be used to join the conference call.

Registration Link: https://registrations.events/direct/Q4I642707473

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available at the Company’s investor relations website at https://ir.perfectcorp.com.

About Perfect Corp.

Founded in 2015, Perfect Corp. is a Beautiful AI Company and global leader in enterprise SaaS solutions. As an innovative powerhouse in using AI to transform the beauty and fashion industries, Perfect empowers major beauty, skincare, fashion, jewelry brands and retailers by providing consumers with omnichannel shopping experiences through AR product try-ons and AI-powered skin diagnostics. With cutting-edge technologies such as Generative AI, real-time facial and hand 3D augmented reality (AR) rendering and cloud solutions, Perfect enables personalized, enjoyable, and engaging shopping journey. In addition, Perfect also operates a family of YouCam consumer apps for photo, video and camera users, centered on unleashing creativity with AI-driven features for creation, beautification and enhancement. With the help of technologies, Perfect helps brands elevate customer engagement, increase conversion rates, and propel sales growth. Throughout this journey, Perfect maintains its unwavering commitment to environmental sustainability and fulfilling social responsibilities. For more information, visit https://ir.perfectcorp.com/.

