Halo Industries Selects Eyelit Technologies to Power Scalable SiC Wafering Production with Composable MES

Eyelit’s solution suite will support Halo’s unique laser-based silicon carbide wafering process. Flexibility, scalability, and secure IP protection were key factors in Halo’s selection of Eyelit Technologies





HOLMDEL, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Eyelit Technologies (Eyelit), a leader in optimized planning, scheduling, and execution systems for manufacturers, today announced that Halo Industries, an innovator in laser-based silicon carbide (SiC) wafering, has selected Eyelit’s solution suite to support its rapidly scaling production needs.

Eyelit was chosen following a competitive evaluation, with Halo Industries selecting the platform based on its strong reputation, composable architecture, and flexible application capabilities. The decision reflects Halo’s need for a system that is appropriately sized for its current operations but robust and scalable enough to support future growth as the company advances its cutting-edge SiC wafering technology.

Eyelit’s Manufacturing Execution System (MES) suite stood out for several reasons: its proven scalability, unmatched flexibility in recipe and dynamic flow configuration using the Scenarios feature, and the unique IP Shield capability to protect proprietary process data. The system also came highly recommended by other current and former Eyelit users, reinforcing its reputation for performance in high-tech manufacturing environments.

“I’ve worked with Eyelit in the past, and their architecture and flexibility continue to stand out,” said Tim Irvine, MES Production Manager at Halo Industries. “Other MES vendors either weren’t the right fit for our size or couldn’t scale with us. Eyelit’s platform gives us the right balance of control, flexibility, and futureproofing, especially with features like Scenarios and IP Shield that no one else offered.”

“Halo Industries is pioneering a breakthrough in silicon carbide wafering, and we are honored to partner with them on this journey,” said Joe Bellini, CEO of Eyelit Technologies. “Our solution architecture, with flexible recipe flows, composable applications, and robust IP protection via IP Shield, will provide Halo the control, scalability, and agility they need as they push the boundaries of laser‑based wafering.”

About Eyelit Technologies

Eyelit Technologies is a leading provider of integrated software solutions that optimize factory and multi-factory productivity across industries such as semiconductor, automotive, medical device, electronics, and aerospace & defense. Its AI-powered suite of planning, scheduling, and execution solutions enables businesses to improve production processes, enhance asset utilization, and streamline scheduling. Eyelit Technologies empowers organizations to drive profitable growth, reduce costs, improve delivery performance, and gain greater visibility, improved decision support, and decision execution.

Expanding on this foundation, Eyelit’s purpose-built, industry-specific solutions extend the capabilities of existing platforms to optimize decision-making across supply chain, planning, and execution. These tailored solutions improve outcomes by addressing critical elements such as orders, quality, assets, materials, labor, and suppliers. To learn more, visit: https://eyelit.ai

About Halo Industries, Inc.

Halo Industries is a 2014 spin-out from Stanford University that excels at light-based manufacturing. The company has developed and operationalized proprietary innovations that replace traditional mechanical, chemical and thermal manufacturing processes with novel laser-based equivalents, providing higher quality, lower cost, and enhanced functionality. The company’s initial focus is the silicon carbide wafer market for advanced applications such as AI data centers, augmented reality glasses, e-mobility, defense, industrial motor drives, energy, and the electric grid. Instead of selling its innovative, best-in-class, in-house designed and built laser-based production equipment, Halo is using it for the manufacturing of silicon carbide wafers. The company is now in volume production serving a growing number of enthusiastic customers with its novel technologies that provide a dramatic advantage compared to traditional manufacturers. With an exciting engineering pipeline that continues to put it even further ahead of competitors and a diverse range of revenue streams on the horizon, Halo is rapidly scaling up its operations to bring the benefits of its advanced manufacturing capabilities to the world. To learn more, visit: https://www.halo-industries.com/

Contacts

press@eyelit.com