Brightstar Lottery Gains Exclusive Omnichannel Lottery Licensing Rights to Pan Am Brand

LONDON, Oct. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Brightstar Lottery PLC (NYSE: BRSL) (“Brightstar”) announced today that it has signed a five-year exclusive licensing agreement with Pan American World Airways, LLC. (“Pan Am”) to develop and distribute Pan Am-themed omnichannel lottery games worldwide, including compelling instant tickets, innovative draw-based games, and engaging iLottery games. In addition to traditional game development, Brightstar will leverage Pan Am’s decades of experience in the creation of curated, luxury trip planning and dedicated concierge services to bring once-in-a lifetime travel opportunities to lottery players and winners of second chance promotions.

“Pan Am is one of the most recognizable names in travel, and we’re excited to partner with Brightstar to bring our brand to the lottery category,” said Craig Carter, CEO Pan Am Global Holdings. “Through this partnership, players will have new opportunities to engage with the Pan Am brand through games and promotions inspired by our legacy of connecting people, places, and cultures around the world.”

“Pan Am is a globally recognized brand that has inspired generations to see the world, and Brightstar is excited to translate that enduring legacy into compelling experiences for lottery players to enjoy,” said Matthew Whalen, Brightstar Senior Vice President, Global Instant Ticket Services. “Through this partnership, players will have access to engaging lottery offerings and unique second-chance promotions inspired by the Pan Am brand, including customized travel packages, VIP access, and white-glove journeys tailored to a range of destinations and budgets.”

Originally established in 1927, Pan Am became one of the world’s most recognized airlines and remains an enduring cultural icon associated with the golden age of international air travel.

About Brightstar Lottery PLC

Brightstar Lottery PLC (NYSE: BRSL) is a global leader in lottery focused on innovation and forward-thinking strategies and solutions, building on our renowned expertise in delivering secure technology and producing reliable, comprehensive solutions for our customers. As a premier pure play global lottery company, our best-in-class lottery operations, retail and digital solutions, and award-winning lottery games enable our customers to achieve their goals, entertain players and distribute meaningful benefits to communities. Brightstar has a well-established local presence and is a trusted partner to governments and regulators around the world, creating value by adhering to the highest standards of service, integrity, and responsibility. Brightstar serves nearly 90 lottery customers and their players on six continents. It is the primary technology provider to 26 of the 46 lottery jurisdictions in the U.S. and eight of the world’s 10 largest lotteries with central systems. Brightstar has approximately 6,000 employees. For more information, please visit www.brightstarlottery.com or follow along on LinkedIn.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements (including within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) concerning Brightstar Lottery PLC and its consolidated subsidiaries (the “Company”) and other matters. These statements may discuss goals, intentions, and expectations as to future plans, trends, events, products and services, customer relationships, results of operations, financial condition, business opportunities, market developments, strategic initiatives, or otherwise, based on the current beliefs of the management of the Company, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, such management. Forward-looking statements may be accompanied by words such as “aim,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “plan,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “continue,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “future,” “guidance,” “intend,” “may,” “will,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project” or the negative or other variations of those words or comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and assumptions as of the date of this news release and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside the Company’s control, that could cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, the Company’s ability to successfully develop, enhance, deploy, market and commercialize its products, technologies and services; customer acceptance and adoption of new products, services and technologies; the ability to convert customer interest, demonstrations, pilot initiatives or business discussions into commercial opportunities or contracts; the timing and success of product launches, implementations and deployments; the performance and reliability of the Company’s products and technologies; developments relating to artificial intelligence technologies and their use, regulation and adoption; competitive pressures; technological changes; cybersecurity and data privacy risks; changes in laws, regulations and governmental policies affecting the lottery industry; macroeconomic, political and regulatory uncertainty, including as a result of tariffs, trade restrictions and geopolitical events; fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; and other risks and uncertainties described under “Risk Factors” in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F and in subsequent reports filed or furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), which are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov and on the investor relations section of the Company’s website at www.brightstarlottery.com. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release speak only as of the date of this news release and, except as required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. All forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

Contact:

Mike DeAngelis, Corporate Communications, +1 (401) 392-1000, mike.deangelis@brightstarlottery.com

Matteo Selva, Italian media inquiries, +39 366 6803635

James Hurley, Investor Relations, +1 (401) 392-7190

© 2026 Brightstar Lottery PLC

The trademarks and/or service marks used herein are either trademarks or registered trademarks of Brightstar Lottery PLC, its affiliates or its licensors.

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SOURCE Brightstar Lottery PLC