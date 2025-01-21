Shohei Ohtani’s Favorite Beverage, ‘Oi Ocha,’ Signs Partnership Contract with Major League Baseball Across Japan and the United States Ito En Also Agrees to a Partnership in the Los Angeles Area with the Los Angeles Dodgers

“Oi Ocha” will be the Official Green Tea of MLB in Japan starting in 2025.

NEW YORK, Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — ITO EN Ltd. (President and Representative Director: Daisuke Honjo, Headquarters: Shibuya, Tokyo), the world’s No. 1 unsweetened green tea beverage brand “Oi Ocha” (*1) and Major League Baseball (MLB), announced today its official partnership agreement in Japan and the U.S. beginning in 2025. In Japan, Ito En is now the Official Green Tea of MLB, and in the U.S., Ito En is an Official Partner of MLB. In addition, ITO EN has signed a local Club partnership agreement with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

ITO EN will run various promotions in Japan and the US as part of the “Oi Ocha” x Ohtani x MLB 3-way relationship.

On January 21, 2025, a press conference in Tokyo, Japan, announced the partnership, with the goal of expanding product awareness across the US and Japan. Mookie Betts from the Los Angeles Dodgers attended as a special guest, alongside Shusuke Honjo, Vice President of ITO EN. The comprehensive contract, which originated from Shohei Ohtani’s admiration for Oi Ocha and now involves MLB, will introduce various digital and in-store marketing initiatives to engage audiences across the United States and Japan.

Accelerated globalization of “Oi Ocha” by partnering with MLB and the Dodgers with Ohtani at the core.

“Oi Ocha,” the world’s No. 1 unsweetened green tea beverage brand, established a local subsidiary in New York, New York in 2001, and has been moving in earnest to become a “global tea company.” To further promote the value of tea around the world, Ito En signed a global ambassador partnership with Shohei Ohtani in 2024 and have been actively promoting in Japan and abroad.

The partnership, originated from Shohei Ohtani’s admiration for “Oi Ocha,” has expanded to further product awareness globally. To further overseas promotion of “Oi Ocha”, Ito En has signed a comprehensive agreement that includes league rights with MLB and a local team sponsorship with the Los Angeles Dodgers. With Ohtani at the core, the agreements will lead to various promotions in Japan and the US.

Comment from a representative of ITO EN



“This is the second year of ITO EN’s global ambassador partnership with Shohei Ohtani, which was initiated by Ohtani’s love for “Oi Ocha” and we are delighted to expand our collaboration to include MLB and Los Angeles Dodgers. As we aim to be the “World’s Tea Company,” we are confident that we will be able to further enhance the value of green tea around the world by working with Ohtani and MLB, both in Japan and across the U.S., as well as the Dodgers in the L.A. Market. With this global agreement, we will strengthen our global strategy on “Oi Ocha” through promotions around the world,” said Shusuke Honjo, Executive Vice President of ITO EN Ltd.

MLB Overview

Major League Baseball (MLB) is the most historic professional sports league in the United States and consists of 30 member clubs in the U.S. and Canada, representing the highest level of professional baseball. Led by Commissioner Robert D. Manfred, Jr., MLB has achieved back-to-back attendance gains for the first time in 12 years with an overall increase of +11% and 80% of Clubs welcoming more fans over the last two seasons following extensive rule changes that have improved the quality of play on the field. With the 2024 season featuring the best time of game in 40 years and the most stolen bases in 109 years, MLB viewership increased across all its national media partners, grew international viewership by +18%, set another record for MLB.TV streaming with more than 14 billion minutes watched and earned League of the Year honors from Sports Business Journal and the CLIOS. As the league increased its marketing efforts and promotion of star players like 2024 NL MVP Shohei Ohtani and 2024 AL MVP Aaron Judge, MLB has significantly increased its younger fan base as evidenced through viewership, social media, ticket purchasing, and participation metrics. Through its MLB Together social responsibility efforts, MLB remains committed to making a positive impact in the communities of the U.S., Canada and throughout the world. With the continued success of MLB Network, MLB digital platforms and local media production and distribution, MLB continues to find innovative ways for its fans to enjoy America’s National Pastime and a truly global game. To learn more about MLB, please visit www.mlb.com.

Los Angeles Dodgers Overview



The Los Angeles Dodgers franchise, with seven World Series championships and 24 National League pennants since its beginnings in Brooklyn in 1890, is committed to a tradition of pride and excellence. The Dodgers are dedicated to supporting a culture of winning baseball, providing a first-class, fan-friendly experience at Dodger Stadium, and building a strong partnership with the community. With the highest cumulative fan attendance in Major League Baseball history, and a record of breaking barriers, the Dodgers are one of the most cherished sports franchises in the world. Visit the Dodgers online at www.dodgers.com, follow them on Twitter @Dodgers and like them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/Dodgers. For media information, visit www.dodgerspressbox.com

Profile of Shohei Ohtani



Born in Iwate Prefecture in 1994. 193 cm tall, weighs 95 kg, throws right, bats left. In 2012, he was drafted by the Hokkaido Nippon-Ham Fighters as the number one pick overall. He got attention by challenging to be a “two-way player”, being the pitcher and the hitter at the same time. In 2016, he contributed to the Fighters becoming Japan Series winner through his success in both pitching and batting, he won the MVP of the Pacific League. In 2018, he joined the Los Angeles Angels and was awarded the Rookie of the Year in the American League. In 2021, awarded American League MVP with 46 home runs as a hitter and 9 wins as a pitcher. In 2023, he had a historical season, becoming the first Japanese player in history to win the American League home run leader in addition to achieving double-digit wins and double-digit home runs for the second consecutive year, and became the first player to win the American League MVP with a full vote for the second time in history. In 2024, he joined the Los Angeles Dodgers, where he became the first player in MLB to surpass 50 HR (54) and 50 SB (59), won two consecutive league home run title, and became the first player in MLB history to win the MVP award two years in a row and a third time with a full vote. We cannot take our eyes off his further success in the future.

"Oi Ocha", the world's No. 1 green tea beverage brand



“Oi Ocha” is our flagship brand and the world’s No. 1(*1) unsweetened green tea beverage brand, and at the end of December 2024, its cumulative sales volume has surpassed 45 billion bottles (*2) since its launch in 1989.

Tea has permeated into our lives as a communication tool that connects people with each other and is referred to as an everyday drink. Since the launch of its predecessor product, the world’s first green tea drink “Sencha in a can” in 1985, our “Oi Ocha” brand has continued to grow based on our technological capabilities to evolve with the changing drinking styles of the times and our ability to procure high-quality raw materials (tea leaves) through initiatives such as the tea production area cultivation business. The company has continued to grow based on its ability to procure high-quality raw materials (tea leaves) through initiatives such as the tea-growing business. Overseas, the value of “Oi Ocha” has been well received, and the number of customers (fans) who enjoy drinking “Oi Ocha” is steadily increasing in North America, Southeast Asia, etc. As of March 2024, the product is sold in more than 40 countries and regions.

(*1) Certified by Guinness World RecordsTM

INTAGE SRI+ Unsweetened Tea Beverage Market Data January-December 2023

“Oi Ocha” Brand Sales Value

Official English record name: Largest unsweetened green tea RTD brand – retail, current

Recorded brands: “Oi Ocha” brand (excluding “Oi Ocha” hojicha products)

Target year: January – December 2023

(*2) 500ml PET bottle equivalent

Company Overview



Based on the Group’s management philosophy of “Customers First,” our mission is to help our customers lead healthy and affluent lives and help create a sustainable society. We are committed to providing the best taste and value of “Japanese” tea to our customers of all ages.

In order to realize our long-term vision of becoming a “Global Tea Company,” we will continue to promote “Oi Ocha” around the world as a representative Japanese brand, connect with tea culture in various regions around the world, and create a new tea culture and tea market on a global scale through the technology and value chain of the ITO EN Group. Through the strong partnerships that we have built with all those who have been involved with us since our founding, we will contribute to the healthy and prosperous lives of our customers in Japan and around the world.

