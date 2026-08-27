California Bath & Design Announces Design-Led Bathroom Remodeling Services for Beverly Hills and Greater Los Angeles

Beverly Hills studio introduces a planning-first approach to luxury bathrooms, walk-in showers, accessible design and complete bathroom remodeling

California Bath & Design is announcing its bathroom design and remodeling services for homeowners throughout Beverly Hills and Greater Los Angeles, bringing a design-led approach to one of the most personal and frequently used spaces in the home. Based on Wilshire Boulevard in Beverly Hills, the company focuses specifically on bathrooms, with services ranging from complete bathroom remodeling and luxury primary bathrooms to walk-in showers, tub-to-shower conversions, custom vanities, accessible bathroom design, material planning and powder room remodeling.

Rather than beginning with a predetermined package or collection of finishes, California Bath & Design starts by examining how the room is actually used. Layout, circulation, storage, lighting, plumbing locations, shower access and material performance are considered before final selections are made, with the goal of creating bathrooms that work naturally for the people using them while remaining visually connected to the architecture and character of the home.

The company’s remodeling process includes an initial project conversation, an in-home design consultation, scope and material planning, project preparation and remodeling, and a final review. During design development, measurements, existing plumbing and structure, natural and artificial light, storage requirements and daily routines can all influence the final plan. Layout alternatives and material selections are evaluated together rather than treating tile, fixtures, cabinetry and lighting as unrelated decisions, an approach that can be especially important in bathrooms where changes to shower dimensions, vanity depth, clearances or fixture placement can significantly affect how the finished room functions.

This approach is applied across a range of bathroom projects. Complete remodels can involve coordinated changes to layout, plumbing, surfaces, lighting and storage, while luxury primary bathrooms may place greater emphasis on circulation, natural light, material continuity and the way multiple people use the room. For homeowners replacing an underused bathtub, tub-to-shower conversions and walk-in shower planning can improve everyday functionality, while accessible bathroom design incorporates considerations such as shower entry, clear floor space, seating, reach and slip-resistant surfaces without sacrificing the overall aesthetic. Custom vanity and storage planning can likewise account for cabinet dimensions, interior storage, electrical outlets, lighting and daily-use items before cabinetry is fabricated or ordered.

Material selection is treated as part of the overall room design rather than a final decorative step. Depending on the project, bathroom palettes may incorporate porcelain, marble, quartzite, limestone, quartz surfaces, custom cabinetry, architectural glass and a range of plumbing and decorative hardware finishes. Maintenance and performance are considered alongside appearance, from the reduced grout joints possible with large-format porcelain to the sealing and maintenance requirements associated with natural stone. Shower glass, lighting, hardware and cabinetry are evaluated as part of the same composition so the finished room feels cohesive rather than assembled from individually attractive selections.

For California Bath & Design, luxury is not defined solely by the cost of a fixture or surface. Proportion, usability, lighting, storage, material choices and thoughtful planning can have just as much influence on the finished experience. By organizing these decisions before construction begins, the company aims to create bathrooms that feel deliberate from the overall layout down to the smaller details while remaining appropriate to the home.

California Bath & Design schedules private bathroom design consultations for projects throughout Beverly Hills and Greater Los Angeles based on location and availability.

About California Bath & Design

California Bath & Design is a Beverly Hills-based bathroom design and remodeling studio serving homeowners throughout Greater Los Angeles. The company focuses on complete bathroom remodeling, luxury primary bathrooms, walk-in showers, tub-to-shower conversions, accessible bathroom design, custom vanities and storage, tile and surface planning, and powder room remodeling.

For additional information or to request a private design consultation, visit California Bath & Design .

Media Contact

Company: California Bath & Design

Email: service@califroniabathco.com

Website: https://californiabathco.com/

SOURCE: California Bath & Design

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire