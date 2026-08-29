Trusted Smart Chain Hosts 2026 TSC Golf Classic at Monarch Beach, Draws 120 Players

Trusted Smart Chain , a compliance-first Layer 1 blockchain infrastructure company, hosted the 2026 TSC Golf Classic on August 23 at Monarch Beach Golf Links, drawing 120 players to the course. The event brought together the company’s sponsor base, its founding community, and founders of projects independently building on Trusted Smart Chain’s infrastructure.

Event Details

The tournament featured five sponsors across three tiers. Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Orange County served as the Diamond-tier sponsor, placed at Hole 1. TruTankless served as the Gold-tier sponsor. Peacock Rentals, OC Executive Services, and Nordean Law served as Silver-tier sponsors.¹

Founding Community and Ecosystem Builders in Attendance

The field extended beyond the five sponsors. Members of Trusted Smart Chain’s founding community, including node owners and early participants in the Trusted Smart Chain network, were on hand throughout the event. Nine founders of real-world asset projects independently developing on Trusted Smart Chain’s infrastructure also attended – putting builders from across the ecosystem in the same room as sponsors and the broader network community. Any tokenized securities offerings are separate transactions handled exclusively by authorized, licensed issuers under applicable securities law.

About the Sponsors

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Orange County is a Southern California dealership for the Rolls-Royce Motor Cars brand. TruTankless manufactures tankless water heaters. Peacock Rentals provides party and event rental services. OC Executive Services and Nordean Law are Orange County-based professional services firms.

About Trusted Smart Chain

Trusted Smart Chain is a compliance-first Layer 1 blockchain infrastructure platform designed to support the native issuance of tokenized securities on-chain. Its infrastructure pairs an SEC-registered transfer agent with on-chain settlement, enabling tokens to represent securities at the point of issuance rather than serving as wrappers for off-chain assets. Node participation on the Trusted Smart Chain network is a separate, distinct activity from any securities offering or tokenized asset issuance.

Media Contact:

Ivan Kan – press@trustedsmartchain.com

This material is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment, legal, or financial advice, or an offer or solicitation of any security. Trusted Smart Chain provides technical infrastructure only and does not itself issue or settle securities. Any tokenized securities (including Reg A/Reg D token offerings) and tokenized real-world assets are separate offerings handled exclusively by authorized, licensed personnel, using approved materials, for eligible investors, with required disclosures. Node participants do not offer, market, or advise on those offerings. Not available where participation in blockchain networks or receipt of digital tokens is prohibited or restricted by law, including persons/entities on OFAC sanctions lists. Participants are responsible for compliance with their local laws. Securities offerings are further restricted to eligible investors in permitted jurisdictions.

Sponsor disclosure: Sponsorship participation does not constitute an endorsement of Trusted Smart Chain’s products, services, or any securities offering.

Forward-looking statements: Certain statements in this release may constitute forward-looking statements. These statements reflect current expectations and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and changes in circumstances. Actual results may differ materially. Trusted Smart Chain undertakes no obligation to update these statements.

SOURCE: Trusted Smart Chain

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