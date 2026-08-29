Bionic Bloom Integrated Health Welcomes Kathryn Silver, MA, RMHCI as New Art Therapy Provider

Experienced art therapist expands access to creative, trauma-informed care for adults, adolescents and families

Bloom Integrated Health, home to Bionic Bloom and the Neurodivergent Empowerment Institute (NEI), today announced that St. Petersburg-based Kathryn A. Silver, MA, RMHCI has joined its team as a new therapy provider.

Silver is an experienced art therapist whose career spans community mental health, private practice, inpatient treatment, school-based behavioral health and cancer care. Her work incorporates creative expression with trauma-informed therapeutic approaches tailored to each client’s needs and preferences.

Silver’s clinical experience includes individual, family and group services for adults, adolescents and children. She has worked with clients navigating serious and persistent mental illness, trauma, substance use, developmental differences, cancer treatment and other significant life experiences.

Her therapeutic background includes art therapy, mindfulness, guided imagery, relaxation techniques, cognitive behavioral therapy and dialectical behavior therapy. She also brings leadership experience from her work as an assistant FACT team leader, coordinating multidisciplinary community-based services and supporting crisis management.

Silver earned a Master of Arts in Creative Arts in Therapy from Drexel University and a Bachelor of Science in Studio Art, with a minor in psychology, from Nazareth College. She received Drexel’s Art Therapy Adolescent Achievement Award in 2007.

At Bloom Integrated Health, Silver will help expand access to experiential and creative approaches that allow clients to communicate, process and grow through more than words alone.

About Bloom Integrated Health

Bloom Integrated Health is home to Bionic Bloom and the Neurodivergent Empowerment Institute. Together, the organizations provide integrated mental-health, wellness and neurodivergent-affirming services designed around the needs, strengths and lived experiences of each client.

Media Contact

ella@bionicbloom.org

Bloom Integrated Health

www.bionicbloom.org

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SOURCE: Bionic Bloom

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire