Calbiotech and Liquid Biosciences Announce Strategic Collaboration to Accelerate Next-Generation Diagnostic Development

Collaboration Combines Assay Development, AI-Driven Biomarker Discovery and Regulated Manufacturing to Advance Innovative Diagnostic Programs

Calbiotech, Inc. and Liquid Biosciences today announced a strategic collaboration focused on accelerating the development and commercialization of advanced diagnostic tests across multiple disease areas. The collaboration combines Calbiotech’s assay development, regulated manufacturing, and global distribution capabilities with Liquid Biosciences’ biomarker discovery and clinical innovation platform.

Together, the companies aim to rapidly translate promising biomarkers into scalable, real-world diagnostic solutions, with an initial focus on high-impact clinical areas including neurodevelopmental disorders, oncology, and neurological health. The collaboration is structured with a clear path toward forming a formal joint venture as programs mature.

As an early demonstration of the partnership’s potential, Liquid Biosciences and Ignite Biomedical publicly announced the discovery of novel biomarkers for Autism Spectrum Disorder and that analytic development of an autism diagnostic assay has commenced in collaboration with Calbiotech. This program exemplifies how Liquid Biosciences’ discovery work can be paired with Calbiotech’s development and manufacturing infrastructure to help transform promising science into scalable, real-world diagnostic solutions.

Beyond the autism program, the joint roadmap includes upcoming efforts in prostate health, neurological diagnostics, and additional multiplex panels, with the goal of building a broader portfolio of accessible, clinically meaningful tests.

“This collaboration brings together complementary strengths,” said David Barka, CEO of Calbiotech. “Liquid Biosciences is driving innovative biomarker discovery, while Calbiotech provides the regulated development, manufacturing scale, and commercial pathways needed to turn those discoveries into products. Together, we are building a discovery and development engine designed to move promising science efficiently from biomarker identification to clinical deployment. With more than 25 years of experience in diagnostic development, and the recent addition of a CLIA-certified laboratory to our group, we now offer partners a complete platform to support development of new tests in an LDT environment while advancing toward broader commercialization.”

Patrick Lilley, Founder and CEO of Liquid Biosciences, added, “Calbiotech’s deep experience in assay development and commercialization makes them an ideal partner. We are aligned on building a pipeline of differentiated diagnostics and creating a framework that supports long-term collaboration, including a future joint venture.”

The companies plan to advance multiple programs in parallel while working toward formalizing their broader partnership structure. Additional announcements are expected as development milestones are reached.

About Calbiotech

Calbiotech is a U.S.-based diagnostics company specializing in assay development, regulated manufacturing, and global distribution of in vitro diagnostic products. With more than 25 years of experience, Calbiotech supports partners from early development through scaled production and international market access. Calbiotech recently expanded its capabilities with the addition of a CLIA-certified laboratory, further strengthening its integrated development and commercialization platform. For more information about Calbiotech, visit www.calbiotech.com.

About Liquid Biosciences

Liquid Biosciences is the leader in quantitative AI for diagnostics and biopharma. We radically reduce diagnostic test and drug development risk, time, and cost. Our Emerge quantitative AI platform agnostically discovers and models the nonlinear dynamics of biology, behavior, and environment that drive patient outcomes. Liquid Biosciences has used Emerge to produce novel discoveries leading to diagnostic and drug patents and products for more than 20 diseases. For more information about Liquid Biosciences, visit www.liquidbiosciences.com.

