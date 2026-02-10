Osa Commerce Launches AI-Powered Retail Compliance at Manifest 2026 Targeting $5 Billion Chargeback Problem

Osa Commerce, the Atlanta-based leader in supply chain orchestration, today announced the launch of AI-Powered Retail Compliance, a new capability of the Osa Unified Commerce Platform, at Manifest: The Future of Supply Chain & Logistics conference.

This solution tackles one of retail’s most expensive blind spots: chargebacks driven by manual compliance processes. Retailers issue more than $5 billion in chargebacks annually, with the majority stemming from misinterpreted routing guides, labeling errors, and incorrect EDI configurations. Osa’s agentic AI approach automates compliance from document ingestion through shipment execution, catching errors before products leave the dock.

For 3PLs and brands, retail compliance has traditionally been a significant operational bottleneck, often requiring 45 to 60 days to onboard a new retailer trading partner. Osa’s new AI-native retail compliance features reduce onboarding to under 48 hours, enabling expansion into new retail channels without increasing operational overhead at unprecedented speed.

AI-Driven Compliance Built to Scale

The Osa AI Retail Compliance solution is designed using a “Read, Understand, Configure, Execute” framework that replaces manual oversight with autonomous intelligence:

Intelligent Document Ingestion: The system “reads” and processes unstructured retailer compliance guides, PDFs, and emails, extracting requirements with over 95% accuracy.

Autonomous Configuration: Osa auto-generates EDI mappings, GS1-128 shipping labels, and pack configurations, ensuring warehouse teams execute perfectly every time.

Predictive Chargeback Prevention: Powered by a proprietary “Compliance Knowledge Graph,” a continuously learning database of retailer requirements and violation patterns, the platform identifies potential violations before shipping, preventing up to 80% of preventable chargebacks.

Tech-Agnostic Integration: Cloud-native and tech-agnostic, it serves as a “profit-protection layer” that seamlessly integrates with any WMS or OMS without disrupting existing systems and workflows.

Why Agetic AI, Why Now

“Retail compliance has been broken for decades. Brands and 3PLs are bleeding margin to chargebacks that are entirely preventable, but the problem is too complex and fast-moving for traditional automation,” said Padhu Raman, Co-founder, CEO, and CPO of Osa Commerce. “That’s why we built an agentic AI solution. It doesn’t just follow rules – it reads, interprets, and acts on thousands of retailer requirements autonomously. This is the only way to keep pace with modern retail complexity while actually protecting profitability.”

“This is what agentic AI looks like when it’s applied to a real business problem,” said Jeff Cashman, Board Advisor at Osa Commerce. “It’s not a chatbot or a dashboard – it’s an autonomous system that ingests a routing guide today and has your warehouse executing compliant shipments tomorrow. For 3PLs losing 1 to 5 percent on every non-compliant invoice, the speed-to-value here is measured in days, not months. That’s the power of agentic AI done right.”

The Osa Commerce AI-Powered Retail Compliance solution is available as part of the Osa Unified Commerce Platform or can be added to existing networks. Attendees of Manifest 2026 can visit Osa Commerce at booth 1253 throughout the conference to learn more.

About Osa Commerce

The ultimate platform for logistics leaders. The purpose of a supply chain is to enable growth. We make supply chains one step ahead with our AI-powered Unified Commerce Platform.

Osa Commerce addresses a significant industry gap by providing one source network e-commerce orchestration, collaborative visibility, and connectivity across enterprises. On a mission to tackle the data chaos in the supply chain, Osa specializes in connecting, unifying, and optimizing commerce operations for retailers, logistics providers, and their customers. With our advanced AI-powered Osa Unified Commerce Platform and intelligent decision-making capabilities, we power supply chains to sell wherever their customers are, so they can focus on scalable growth – and be one step ahead. Learn more at www.osacommerce.com.

Media Contact: Yifat Baror Co-Founder / Chief Growth Officer Osa Commerce [yifat@osacommerce.com]



SOURCE: Osa Commerce

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire