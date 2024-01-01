Users Validate Leostream Platform in HPC Environments

Remote workspace leader valued for improved GPU orchestration, faster session performance for visualization and simulation, stronger cloud/hybrid cloud support

Leostream Corporation, creator of the world-leading Leostream® Remote Desktop Access Platform, has gained traction with customers using the platform in high-performance computing environments such as engineering, subsurface exploration, and other graphics- and data-intensive workloads. Customers report improved GPU orchestration, faster session performance for visualization and simulation, and stronger cloud/hybrid cloud support.





Customers praised the platform for simplifying secure access to HPC environments by managing connections to cloud and on-prem resources with no friction for end users. User feedback focused on how expeditiously users can authenticate, be directed to appropriate compute resources, and log into complex GPU and data-intensive environments. Additionally, the consolidation of access control, session management, and resource brokering across both cloud and on-prem infrastructures enables customers to provide predictable entrances into large-scale workloads while maintaining governance and visibility.

GeoComputing’s RiVA private cloud platform is powered by Leostream to deliver unmatched performance and efficiency for the exploration and production (E&P) sector. Purpose-built to meet the demanding requirements of geoscience workflows, RiVA overcomes key industry challenges that include poor system performance, complex environments, massive data volumes, dispersed teams, limited technical support, and high deployment costs. RiVA is widely deployed in the E&P space, with Murphy Oil Corporation1 (NYSE: MUR) recently signing a multi-year agreement to migrate its exploration and subsurface workflows to the GeoComputing platform.

Customers also report better utilization of cloud GPU resources with the Leostream Platform. For Montreal-based Agora, which supplies animation, 3D graphics, and visual effects for projects including feature films, television, gaming, advertising and virtual reality, Leostream helps deliver cloud-based GPU workstations for high-performance tasks, automatically managing GPU options for HPC applications and assigning lower-latency resources for other tasks. “The auto-provisioning of desktops for each pool enabled us to allocate resources according to specific needs,” said Patrick Coulombe, Agora co-founder and CTO.

Leostream’s capabilities for improving HPC workloads in the cloud extends to integrations specifically for AWS and Microsoft Azure. Siemens Energy, a global leader in energy technology, uses the Leostream platform in its R&D including simulations, modeling, and 3D applications. After partnering with Microsoft to participate in the development of energy industry-specific IT solutions, Siemens Energy chose the Leostream platform in part for its seamless integration in orchestrating Azure resources for tasks like pre-processing, data crunching, and post-processing.

“These positive endorsements from enterprises with some of the most sophisticated, performance-sensitive workloads tells the market that the Leostream Platform excels when put to the test, and will excel in nearly any other environment where performance, security, and cost are considerations,” said Karen Gondoly, Leostream CEO. “As we roll out our most recent update, 2025.2, we expect customers will leverage even more features for optimizing GPUs, end-user session performance, and cloud/hybrid cloud integration.”

The Leostream Remote Desktop Access Platform for hosted desktops and workstations offers a comprehensive solution for remote access to maintain productivity, control costs, and ensure security with strict authentication and authorization built on zero-trust concepts. Its connection management system eliminates clunky corporate VPNs with an ultra-efficient gateway that gives users access to only the specific resources they have permission to use, automatically, regardless of their location or device. The Leostream Platform shines even in environments that rely on complex, specialty applications like energy and science; large files such as media and entertainment; real-time performance like financial services; and bulletproof network security like government and defense.

Leostream digital workspace management solutions embody over 20 years of Leostream research and development in supporting customers with hosted desktop environments, including VDI, hybrid cloud, and high-performance display protocols. The Leostream high performance Remote Desktop Access Platform provides the world's most robust digital workspace connection management and remote access feature set, allowing today's enterprises to choose the best-of-breed components to satisfy their complex security, cost, and flexibility needs while working with them as they evolve into tomorrow. The Leostream Privileged Remote Access service simplifies, secures, and monitors temporary access to corporate resources for vendors, service providers, and external contractors.

