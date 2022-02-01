Caesars Sportsbook Goes Live with Mobile Sports Betting in Puerto Rico

Eligible Puerto Rico residents can now visit Casino Metro to verify their mobile sports wagering account and bet on sports anywhere in the Commonwealth

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Caesars Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR) (“Caesars”) today announced that its Caesars Sportsbook mobile sports betting app is accepting its first mobile sports wagers in Puerto Rico, complementing the opening of Caesars Sportsbook at Casino Metro in December 2022. Legal residents of Puerto Rico who want to enjoy an enhanced sports betting experience with unmatched rewards can download the Caesars Sportsbook Puerto Rico app on iOS and Android or visit caesars.com/sportsbook on desktop before finalizing their registration at Casino Metro, Puerto Rico’s largest casino.





“The launch of our mobile sports wagering platform is an excellent complement to the elevated experience we’ve provided customers at MetroBets with Caesars Sportsbook at Casino Metro,” said Eric Hession, President of Caesars Digital. “We’d like to thank our partners and the Puerto Rico Gaming Commission for making our sportsbook available throughout all of Puerto Rico and we’re confident customers will enjoy an experience they can’t find anywhere else.”

The Caesars Sportsbook app provides customers with a premier sports betting experience from anywhere in Puerto Rico, with numerous deposit options, fast payouts, user-friendly features, and daily boosts and promotions. Eligible customers can explore a wide variety of markets – which include a vast selection of in-play and real-time play-by-play betting options – as well as cross-sport same-game parlays and more.

New users who make their first wager of $50 or more with Caesars Sportsbook Puerto Rico will receive a $50 Bonus Bet token, win or lose. Non-residents visiting Puerto Rico will have the ability to register for the app later this summer.

“The launch of this app brings our customers MetroBets with Caesars Sportsbook in the palm of their hands,” said Ismael Vega, General Manager of Casino Metro. “The user-friendly app allows customers to bet responsibly from any corner of the island, elevating the experience we offer with MetroBets. Since the grand opening of MetroBets with Caesars Sportsbook at Casino Metro, we’ve experienced an exciting uptick in customers.”

For the first time, customers in Puerto Rico can also take advantage of unparalleled rewards through the top-rated loyalty program Caesars Rewards® when wagering online with Caesars Sportsbook. The Caesars Sportsbook app links mobile sports betting to Caesars Rewards, where each bet placed earns Tier Credits that contribute to one’s status and Reward Credits that can be redeemed for exclusive Caesars Rewards experiences and discounted getaways at various Caesars Entertainment destinations.

Caesars Sportsbook at Casino Metro, officially known as “MetroBets with Caesars Sportsbook,” features three betting windows, 14 self-service betting kiosks, more than 25 LED TVs, and odds boards to provide guests with the ultimate sports viewing experience in San Juan. Caesars Sportsbook at Casino Metro will accept cash deposits and facilitate withdrawals for Caesars Sportsbook Puerto Rico mobile accounts.

Caesars is an industry leader in Responsible Gaming and continues to focus on Responsible Gaming education as Caesars Sportsbook expands into new markets. Caesars encourages responsible play on the Caesars Sportsbook app, with a bevy of tools in place for customers, including Deposit Limits, Spend Limits, Daily Time Limits, and Cool Off Time Limits.

In addition, Caesars holds the industry’s most expansive universal exclusion policy, in which any participant currently on a state-sponsored self-exclusion list where Caesars operates is added to the universal exclusion list for Caesars gaming facilities and platforms across the enterprise. The Company maintains an enhanced 21+ gaming policy that limits Caesars Rewards accounts to individuals 21 and older and, where allowed by law, limits all domestic gaming, pari-mutuel, sports, and iGaming options to those 21 and older.

For real-time industry updates and to join the empire of like-minded Caesars, players can engage with the Caesars Sportsbook social handle @CaesarsSports on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

About Caesars Entertainment, Inc.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR) is the largest casino-entertainment Company in the U.S. and one of the world’s most diversified casino-entertainment providers. Since its beginning in Reno, NV, in 1937, Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has grown through development of new resorts, expansions and acquisitions. Caesars Entertainment, Inc.’s resorts operate primarily under the Caesars®, Harrah’s®, Horseshoe®, and Eldorado® brand names. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. offers diversified gaming, entertainment and hospitality amenities, one-of-a-kind destinations, and a full suite of mobile and online gaming and sports betting experiences. All tied to its industry-leading Caesars Rewards loyalty program, the Company focuses on building value with its guests through a unique combination of impeccable service, operational excellence and technology leadership. Caesars is committed to its employees, suppliers, communities and the environment through its PEOPLE PLANET PLAY framework. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling Problem? Call or text 1-800-GAMBLER. For more information, please visit www.caesars.com/corporate.

About Casino Metro:

At 23,000 square feet, Casino Metro is the largest operation in all of Puerto Rico, by square feet and number of slots. Casino Metro features 19 gaming tables and 547 slots, many of which are exclusive to Casino Metro. Its 2023 expansion will bring the above square footage to 30,000 of gaming space along with over 25 table games and over 650 slot machines. Casino Metro is managed and operated by Interlink, an integrated real estate resource with over 44 years of experience in Puerto Rico and the Caribbean. The Company’s primary focus is development, construction, and asset & property management, within the hospitality, residential, and commercial sectors.

Responsible Gaming in Puerto Rico

Must be 21 or older to gamble. If playing causes you financial, family, and occupational problems, call the ASSMCA PAS line at 1-800-981-0023.

Debe tener 21 años. Si jugar le causa problemas económicos, familiares y ocupacionales, llame a la línea PAS de ASSMCA 1-800-981-0023.

Offer Terms

Must be 21 or older and physically present in Puerto Rico. New users only. Must register using eligible promo code. First $50+ bet after registration only. Bonus Bet expires 14 days after receipt. See Caesars.com/promos for full terms. Void where prohibited.

