Federman & Sherwood Investigates MAC Pizza Management for Data Breach

OKLAHOMA CITY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#DataBreach–The law firm of Federman & Sherwood has initiated an investigation into MAC Pizza Management with respect to their recent data breach. On June 27, 2023, MAC Pizza Management notified current and former employees that the company experienced a data breach after an unauthorized party accessed sensitive consumer data entrusted to the company. According to MAC Pizza Management, they determined that information stored on their servers may have been subject to unauthorized access prior to April 17, 2023. MAC Pizza Management determined that the personal information exposed in the data breach includes: names, Social Security numbers, and driver’s license numbers.

If you wish to discuss this action, obtain further information, and/or participate in this litigation, please contact Lacrista A. Bagley either by email at [email protected] or visit our firm’s website www.federmanlaw.com.

