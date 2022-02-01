Caesars Entertainment Launches Caesars Racebook in New York

Horse racing account wagering platform now live in the Empire State with a full horse racing menu, livestreaming from racetracks around the world and Caesars Rewards®

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR) today announced that its horse racing account wagering app, Caesars Racebook, is now live in New York State. Horse racing fans in the Empire State can now enjoy pari-mutuel wagering on premier horse racing content from more than 300 tracks around the world, all tied to Caesars Rewards, the gaming industry’s leading loyalty program.





Caesars Racebook’s debut in New York builds on the success of recent launches in sixteen states, including California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Montana, North Dakota, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Washington, and Wyoming.

Powered by NYRA Bets, Caesars Racebook provides bettors with a secure, state-of-the-art platform that allows customers to conveniently watch and wager on the world’s best horse racing. Caesars Racebook is now available in New York on iOS, Android and desktop.

“Building on the popularity of our Caesars Sportsbook app, we are thrilled to launch Caesars Racebook in New York during the heart of the Saratoga race meet,” said Dan Shapiro, Senior Vice President, and Chief Development Officer at Caesars Digital. “Caesars has a deep-rooted commitment to horse racing, and we couldn’t have a better partner to bring a premier horse racing mobile wagering experience to racing fans.”

“This is an important expansion of the partnership between NYRA Bets and Caesars Racebook that will contribute to the success of horse racing in New York State now and in the future,” said Tony Allevato, President of NYRA Bets.

In keeping with Caesars Entertainment’s commitment to Responsible Gaming, Caesars Racebook will only be available to those over the age of 21. New users registering for Caesars Racebook are eligible for a 100% first deposit match up to $200.

Every wager placed on Caesars Racebook earns Caesars Rewards Tier Credits increasing players’ status and Reward Credits which can be redeemed for exclusive Caesars Rewards experiences anywhere at one of Caesars’ more than 50 destinations across the U.S. and Canada. Caesars Rewards members can also convert their Reward Credits to Wyndham Rewards® points and redeem them for unforgettable stays at more than 50,000 hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals worldwide.

As a longtime supporter of horse racing, Caesars is the presenting sponsor of the National Horseplayers Championship hosted annually at the recently rebranded Horseshoe Las Vegas and operates horse racing tracks at Harrah’s Hoosier Park, Horseshoe Indianapolis, Harrah’s Philadelphia, and Eldorado Gaming Scioto Downs. The Company also recently broke ground on Harrah’s Columbus Racing & Casino, a casino, sportsbook, and mile-long thoroughbred racetrack coming in 2024 to Columbus, Neb. In addition to upcoming races at Caesars Sportsbook partner racetracks Del Mar, Monmouth Park, Keeneland and Red Mile Racing & Gaming in Kentucky, the Caesars Racebook wagering menu includes Aqueduct, Belmont Park, Saratoga Race Course, Gulfstream Park, and Santa Anita, as well as Caesars-operated tracks.

Caesars is an industry leader in Responsible Gaming with an emphasis on providing a safe and responsible digital experience for Caesars Racebook users. A cornerstone of its approach is the Company’s recently adopted enhanced 21+ gaming policy that limits Caesars Rewards accounts to individuals 21 and older and, where allowed by law, limits all domestic gaming, pari-mutuel, sports, and iGaming options to those 21 and older.

Following regulatory approvals, Caesars Racebook plans to continue to launch in additional states across the U.S. providing players with all the additional benefits of NYRA Bets, including race replays, handicapping insights, and more.

For real-time industry updates and to join the empire of like-minded Caesars, players can engage with the Caesars Racebook social handle @CaesarsRacebook on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

About Caesars Entertainment, Inc.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR) is the largest casino-entertainment Company in the U.S. and one of the world’s most diversified casino-entertainment providers. Since its beginning in Reno, NV, in 1937, Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has grown through development of new resorts, expansions and acquisitions. Caesars Entertainment, Inc.’s resorts operate primarily under the Caesars®, Harrah’s®, Horseshoe®, and Eldorado® brand names. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. offers diversified gaming, entertainment and hospitality amenities, one-of-a-kind destinations, and a full suite of mobile and online gaming and sports betting experiences. All tied to its industry-leading Caesars Rewards loyalty program, the Company focuses on building value with its guests through a unique combination of impeccable service, operational excellence and technology leadership. Caesars is committed to its employees, suppliers, communities and the environment through its PEOPLE PLANET PLAY framework. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling Problem? Call or text 1-800-GAMBLER. For more information, please visit www.caesars.com/corporate.

About NYRA BETS

NYRA Bets is the official advance deposit wagering (ADW) platform of the New York Racing Association, Inc. (NYRA). Launched in New York in 2016, NYRA Bets provides fans the opportunity to wager on tracks worldwide from anywhere at any time. The NYRA Bets app is available for download today on iOS and Android at NYRABets.com.

Responsible Gaming in New York

Must be 21 or older to gamble. Must be physically present in NY. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling problem? Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369).

Offer Terms

Valid only in states where Caesars Racebook is legally available. Must be 21+ and reside in a state where use of Caesars Racebook is legal. Void where prohibited. New users and first deposit only. Max. bonus of $200. Must place wagers totaling initial deposit to receive match. Must place wagers totaling bonus amount before bonus can be withdrawn. “Show” wagers do not count. Click “Promotions” tab at mobile.caesarsracebook.com for full terms.

