Wayfinder Early Access Kicks Off With Multiple Founders Packs Available to Players

Become a WayFounder and reap a slew of exclusive time-limited rewards while helping shape Wayfinder’s future development through Early Access

AUSTIN, Texas–Airship Syndicate, the trailblazing indie studio (Darksiders Genesis, Battle Chasers: Nightwar, Ruined King: A League of Legends Story), and Warframe creator Digital Extremes invite players to jump into Wayfinder, as Early Access commences worldwide today on Steam for PC, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5*.









A love letter to fast-paced RPGs and MMOs, Wayfinder enters Early Access today with Gloom Break: Founder’s Season One, the first of two seasons exclusive to founding players with an all-star voice cast including Jennifer Hale (Mass Effect, Metroid Prime), Steve Blum (Cowboy Bebop, God of War), JB Blanc (Darksiders, Apex Legends), Zeke Alton (Remnant II), and more. A new launch trailer highlights the game’s eclectic cast of playable Wayfinders, shedding light on their battle-scarred backstories and preparing founding players for the journey ahead.

“Traditionally when launching boxed games, you go through cycles of excitement, anxiousness, and nervousness when you are about to get the game into the player’s hands,” said Steve Madureira, Wayfinder’s Game Director. “With Wayfinder we know this is just the start, so we’re incredibly excited to start reading and listening to feedback and reacting on it; making Wayfinder a success for years and years to come.”

Airship Syndicate is dedicated to using Early Access to build a strong foundation for years to come when Wayfinder launches free-to-play next year. Players in Early Access will adventure through six locations, collect six Wayfinders, and hunt powerful bosses to craft 17 weapons at launch, with even more planned throughout the season. Players in Early Access are entitled to so much more than access to the game – exclusive rewards are available to players based on the Founder’s Pack purchased. Four Founder’s Pack tiers are available from Basic to Exalted: the higher the tier, the more exclusive the rewards. Founder’s rewards highlights include Heroic Kyros, the first Heroic-level Wayfinder available exclusively in Wayfinder’s Exalted Pack, the Highlands Strider Mount and Saddle, available only in Awakened and Exalted Packs, and the Founder’s Dye Set, available in the Initiate Pack and above. All Founder’s Packs will also include an allotment of Runesilver, Wayfinder’s in-game currency. For complete details about Founder’s Packs, check out this page that breaks it all down.

With Gloom Break: Founder’s Season One, players will be able to experience Airship Syndicate’s evolution of the traditional battle pass that is more interactive, rewards-packed, player-friendly, and, best of all, never expires once purchased! Gain XP through gameplay and earn Reward Tower Keys to unlock coveted items, including crafting components for Venomess, her unique style set, color dyes, and so much more. Visit this article on Wayfinder’s Reward Tower to learn more about the Free, Paid, and Premium Reward Tower access paths available to founding players.

“When we speak about the beginning of Wayfinder, this is just that—the beginning of a long and ever-evolving world for players to explore with friends and experience endless adventures,” said Richard Browne, Head of External Projects at Digital Extremes. “Alongside our founding players, the team at Airship Syndicate and ourselves look forward to building this experience together through Early Access and beyond.”

For more information about Wayfinder’s Early Access program, review this article on how to become a WayFounder or visit www.playwayfinder.com to find a complete news section with an FAQ and blog posts that dive deeper into Wayfinder’s rich lore and world. For more information about Airship Syndicate, visit www.airshipsyndicate.com. For more information about Digital Extremes, visit www.digitalextremes.com.

For timely updates, follow @playwayfinder on Twitter/X.

* Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, and Thailand regions are set to go live tomorrow, August 18, 12PM Central Time.

About Airship Syndicate

Based in thriving Austin, Texas, Airship Syndicate is a multi-platform game development studio that specializes in building compelling IPs. From Darksiders to Battle Chasers to League of Legends and beyond, Airship has helped create and expand on brands known worldwide. Our next project is Wayfinder, a free-to-play, character-based online action RPG. Set in a beautiful new world, this original IP is the culmination of our decades of experience and big ambitions.

About Digital Extremes

Founded in 1993 by James Schmalz, Digital Extremes ranks as one of the world’s top independent video game development studios. Originating with the co-creation of Epic Games’ multi-million unit selling Unreal® franchise, including Unreal and Unreal Tournament, Digital Extremes went on to develop Dark Sector®, BioShock® for the PlayStation®3, the BioShock 2 multiplayer campaign, and The Darkness® II. The studio reached critical and commercial success with the free-to-play action game, Warframe®, supporting a global community of 70+ million registered players across all major core gaming platforms. For more information about Digital Extremes, visit www.digitalextremes.com.

