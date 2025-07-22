C2 Financial Celebrates Senior Citizens Day 2025 – Empowering San Diego Seniors with Reverse Mortgages

C2 Financial Corporation Empowers San Diego Seniors to Achieve Financial Independence and Age in Place on National Senior Citizens Day 2025

C2 Financial Corporation, a leading mortgage lender specializing in reverse mortgages, celebrates National Senior Citizens Day by empowering San Diego seniors to achieve financial independence and age in place with confidence. As the nation’s largest wholesale lender network, C2 Financial offers competitive pricing, exceptional service, and tailored solutions through its reverse mortgage specialist, Julie Crittenden.

In honor of National Senior Citizens Day on August 21, 2025, C2 Financial Corporation highlights how reverse mortgages, including HECM (Home Equity Conversion Mortgage) and jumbo reverse mortgages, can transform retirement by unlocking home equity into tax-free funds without requiring monthly mortgage payments. This non-recourse loan option provides borrower protections, requires HUD-approved counseling, and includes a financial assessment to ensure suitability, allowing seniors to supplement income, cover healthcare costs, or simply enjoy their golden years at home.

“National Senior Citizens Day is a perfect opportunity to recognize the resilience and contributions of our elders,” said Julie Crittenden, Reverse Mortgage Specialist at C2 Financial with over 15 years of experience. “Inspired by helping my own parents navigate retirement challenges, I’m passionate about guiding San Diego seniors toward financial freedom. At C2, our ethical, client-first approach avoids high-pressure sales, focusing instead on education and empowerment so retirees can age in place with dignity.”

C2 Financial stands out with over 30 years of industry experience, awards such as Top Mortgage Broker by Mortgage Executive Magazine and the 2025 Inman Best of Finance Award, and a rigorous certification process for reverse mortgage loan officers. Positive testimonials from sources like Zillow, BBB, and Yelp praise the company’s transparency, excellent customer service, and life-changing financial solutions.

Seniors interested in exploring reverse mortgage options can learn more about HECM loans at HECM Loans or jumbo reverse mortgages at Jumbo Reverse. For a deeper understanding, visit the Reverse Mortgage Overview at Reverse Mortgage Overview.

To celebrate this day, C2 encourages San Diego retirees to consider how accessing home equity can support aging in place. External resources from authoritative sites like the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) at hud.gov and AARP at aarp.org provide additional insights into senior financial planning.

For a no-obligation quote or personalized consultation, contact Julie Crittenden at (619) 992-6044 or visit Get a Quote.

About C2 Financial Corporation

C2 Financial Corporation is a premier mortgage lender with the largest wholesale network in the nation, offering competitive rates and personalized service. Specializing in reverse mortgages through its dedicated division, C2 empowers seniors to achieve financial independence. NMLS #135622, DRE #01821025. Loan approval is subject to lender review; consult a tax advisor for tax implications. We respect your privacy and do not sell your information. Learn more at www.c2financial.com or the reverse division at c2reverse.com/about.

Media Contact

Name: Julie Crittenden-Reverse Mortgage Specialist

Email: julie@myc2loan.com

Phone: +1 (858) 330-0696

SOURCE: Julie Crittenden-Reverse Mortgage Specialist

