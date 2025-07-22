Sauk Mortgage Group Champions OHFA’s Reduced Mortgage Rates for First-Time Home Buyers in 2025 Columbus Market

Sauk Mortgage Group Supports Ohio Housing Finance Agency’s Recent Rate Reductions for First-Time Homebuyers – Lower Rates, Greater Access to Homeownership in Columbus, OH

Sauk Mortgage Group Ltd., a leading mortgage broker in Columbus, OH, and licensed in Ohio and Florida, is excited to announce its support for the Ohio Housing Finance Agency’s (OHFA) recent reduction in mortgage rates for first-time home buyers. This timely update comes as part of OHFA’s ongoing efforts to make homeownership more accessible amid a stable 2025 housing market, empowering more Ohioans to achieve their #DreamHome goals with lower interest rates and enhanced down payment assistance options.

Founded in 2019 by President Joseph (Joe) Sauk, who brings over 30 years of experience in originating mortgage loans since 1993, Sauk Mortgage Group is committed to honesty, integrity, and competence. The company specializes in providing home loans with the lowest possible interest rates and closing costs, helping borrowers overcome roadblocks in securing financing. With this OHFA update, first-time buyers can now access discounted rates as low as 5.000% for FHA, VA, and USDA loans under the Traditional First-Time Homebuyer Program, potentially saving thousands over the life of the loan.

“OHFA’s adjustment to offer more competitive rates and streamlined down payment assistance – now at 3% for conventional loans and 3.5% for government loans effective July 1, 2025 – is a game-changer for aspiring homeowners in Columbus,” said Joe Sauk, President of Sauk Mortgage Group (NMLS# 589820). “Our seasoned team, including Vice President Amy Sauk (NMLS# 1804018), Loan Assistant Laura Phelan with real estate experience since 1998, Marketing Assistant/Processor Paula Hamby, and Compliance Officer Rick Wright with 40+ years in banking, is ready to guide clients through these programs. We’re 100% customer-focused, backed by great people who prioritize personalized service and education.”

This rate reduction aligns perfectly with Sauk Mortgage Group’s diverse loan options, including FHA loans for low down payments, VA loans with no down payment or PMI for veterans, USDA loans for rural areas, and first-time home buyer programs with assistance grants. Clients can benefit from tools like our mortgage calculator to estimate savings, check today’s rates, or explore the Learning Center for educational resources on overcoming credit challenges.

In the Columbus housing market, where inventory is rising and rates remain stable, this OHFA initiative supports low-to-moderate-income buyers with up to $25,000 in forgivable grants through local programs. Sauk Mortgage Group leverages partnerships with multiple lenders for the best fit, offering fast closings, appraisal waivers, and buydowns to further reduce interest rates.

For more details on OHFA programs, visit the official OHFA rates page at ohiohome.org/rates. Industry reports from sources like LendingTree highlight how such state-backed reductions can lower barriers for first-time buyers (LendingTree Ohio Programs).

Sauk Mortgage Group encourages first-time buyers to act now. Call (614) 353-5088 today to discuss your options or apply online for prequalification.

About Sauk Mortgage Group Ltd.

Sauk Mortgage Group Ltd. is a trusted mortgage broker based in Columbus, OH, at 1880 Mackenzie Drive, Suite 107, Columbus, OH 43220. Open Monday-Friday 8am-6pm, contact us at (614) 353-5088 or joe@saukmortgagegroup.com. We offer a wide variety of loan programs, including Conventional, Jumbo, Rehab/203k, Investment Property Loans, Fixed-Rate Mortgages, Refinance, Reverse Mortgages, and Doctor Loans. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, YouTube, and X (@GroupSauk) for tips and insights. #CreateMemories #BuildEquity #ProudToOwn

Media Contact

Name: The Sauk Team – Joe Sauk

Email: joe@saukmortgagegroup.com

Phone: +1 (614) 353-5088

SOURCE: The Sauk Team – Joe Sauk

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire