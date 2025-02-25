BUYING SQUARE Opens Experiential Brand Showroom ‘VIBE TWLV’ in Brooklyn

NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — BUYING SQUARE, operator of the next-generation digital wholesale platform Catalog Shop, unveiled its experiential brand showroom, VIBE TWLV, in Brooklyn, New York. The 4,270-square-foot space on Berry Street in Williamsburg enhances the neighborhood’s vibrant artistic landscape, joining nearby luxury fashion houses such as Hermès and Chanel, and global streetwear retailers like Supreme and Kith.

Under the concept of “SUPERNORMAL UNIVERSE,” VIBE TWLV is a unique cultural complex that defies conventional retail logic by harmonizing diverse art forms. The name combines “VIBE,” symbolizing complete spiritual communion, and “TWELVE,” considered the most perfect number, to create a compelling spatial narrative. The interior design incorporates signature retail elements while serving as a platform to amplify the creativity of participating artists and designers through regular brand installations and performances.

“VIBE TWLV will be more than a retail space; it’s an authentic artistic hub where brands, artists and cult followings directly participate,” said Evan Choi, founder of VIBE TWLV.

The space features DMX lighting and modern displays that respond dynamically to the background music, creating a captivating visual experience. Movable, independent modular showcases house a curated mix of pieces from global designers, including Martine Rose, KidSuper, Hed Mayner, JUUN.J, RECTO, and Post Archive Faction, and can be reconfigured for runway shows and DJ parties. Sleek, super-mirror metal sculptures and witty furniture designs in striking colors add distinct energy to the space. A centrally located mystery box promises intriguing interactions between shoppers and the environment, ultimately focusing on facilitating brand growth while embracing designers’ aspirations for innovation and originality.

This year, VIBE TWLV plans to spotlight emerging South Korean fashion brands, designers, and artists with distinctive voices in New York, a global fashion capital. Through experiential retail strategies, the showroom aims to boost brand recognition and serve as a launchpad for international market entry, leveraging precise insights and in-depth analysis of segmented global fashion consumer demands. Beginning February 28, the space will host the ‘URBAN KAWAII: HYPER-HYBRID’ exhibition in collaboration with Gallery STAN, showcasing works by six of Korea’s leading pop art creators.

VIBE TWLV, which has redefined experiential retail by establishing a dynamic commercial and cultural hub in Williamsburg, recently received the ‘Asia Design Prize 2025‘ in recognition of its innovative spatial adaptability and forward-thinking design. Standout features of the space include a naturally lit VIP room for private shopping experiences, an infinity room encased in infinite lighting and three-sided mirrors, outdoor signage employing LED animation boxes, and interior displays showcasing immersive video art by graphic artist Deok-hyeong Lee (DHL).

VIBE TWLV SHOWROOM NEW YORK

50 BERRY STREET, BROOKLYN, NEW YORK

About BUYING SQUARE

BUYING SQUARE, an innovative South Korean startup, operates Catalog Shop, a B2B solution based on digital product catalogs that addresses inefficiencies in traditional wholesale trading. Catalog Shop is a next-generation brand wholesale platform that visualizes original wholesale product information through standardized product catalog creation and provides comprehensive brand wholesale process management. Using proprietary AI technology, it automatically generates standardized product catalogs from unstructured brand wholesale product data including Excel, PDF, and image files. Global buyers can select their preferred language and currency on Catalog Shop and immediately add desired products to their cart for ordering.

Leveraging partnerships with numerous brands and wholesalers, along with distinctive big data refinement technology, BUYING SQUARE achieved transactions worth KRW 8 billion (approximately USD 5.5M) in its first year and surpassed KRW 140 billion (approximately USD 97M) in cumulative transactions by 2024, its fifth year of operation.

In October 2024, BUYING SQUARE became the first Korean B2B distribution company to open a 4,270-square-foot experiential brand showroom, ‘VIBE TWLV,’ in Williamsburg, Brooklyn. As a total platform integrating fashion with comprehensive cultural arts, ‘VIBE TWLV’ hosts diverse regular events including exhibitions, concerts, fashion shows, parties, and order sessions. The showroom maximizes offline spatial flexibility through easily dismantled, transported, and reassembled modular furniture and fixtures. This year, BUYING SQUARE plans to expand its global brand and buyer network through brand incubation, creative content collaborations, and promising K-brand exhibitions and runways utilizing this space.

Headquartered in Seoul, the company also operates offices in New York, Shanghai, Tokyo, and Kowloon.

Website: official.buying-square.com/en

