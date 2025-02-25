TOGETHER GROUP ACQUIRES ANIMATION AND TECHNOLOGY STUDIOS IMERZA AND VISUALISATION ONE TO REIMAGINE DIGITAL EXPERIENCES AND ENTERTAINMENT IN LUXURY

Driving innovation in digital storytelling and immersive experiences for real-estate, placemaking and hospitality, fashion, beauty, art and culture

LONDON and NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Together Group, the leading collective of creative consultancies, immersive technology, marketing and production studios for creating and transforming luxury brands, experiences and destinations, today announced the acquisitions of IMERZA (www.imerza.com) and Visualisation One (www.v1.co.uk), pioneers in digital twin technologies, immersive content production and digital animation.

These strategic acquisitions enhance Together Group’s ability to deliver transformative customer experiences across all key luxury segments, including real estate and placemaking, as well as fashion, beauty, hospitality, art, design and culture, responding to the growing demand for innovation in the experience economy as well as for the coming together of luxury and entertainment.

“We create emotionally engaging and highly-personalised immersive digital luxury experiences that reach well beyond what traditional websites, movies or live events can offer,” said Christian Kurtzke, CEO of Together Group. “The integration of Imerza and Visualisation One allows us to offer unparalleled capabilities in digital twin and realtime visualization technologies, creating life-like digital environments driven by real-time data – empowering destinations and brands to reimagine the way they connect with their audiences in both physical and virtual worlds. In short, we blend creativity, culture and cuttingedge immersive technologies to take ideation, storytelling and entertainment to the next level.”

Transformative experiential technologies

Considered the US leader in architectural game-engine technology and visualization IMERZA is Epic Games’ official US partner studio for Digital Twins. Founded in 2015 by Gary Hoyt and Dorian Vee, IMERZA has completed over 130 digital twins, including the management of several of the largest architectural digital twins in the world, such as for the Saudi giga projects, Quiddiya and Diriyah Gate, and a digital twin for the urban development of Singapore. IMERZA is also Marriott Residential’s Exclusive Partner for Digital Twins, Technology, and Visualization. IMERZA’s creation of life-like datadriven digital environments, real-time visualizations and experiential technology serves many sectors including large-scale architecture initiatives, hospitality, real estate development, urban design, and XR/entertainment. IMERZA’s clients include Marriott, CBRE, Diriyah Gate, Sotheby’s, Hines, Oxford, Cushman Wakefield, Discovery Land, Andermatt, Microsoft, Douglas Elliman.

Visualisation One (V1), led by founder Vince Flynn, is renowned for its cinematic architectural visualizations and immersive VR experiences for top-tier global clients, including Aman, The Grosvenor Estate, Brookfield, Reuben Brothers, Native Land, Candy Capital, as well as in the Middle East with Red Sea Global, Neom, Diriyah Gate, Lodha, and Qatari Diar.

The integration of IMERZA and V1 into Together Group’s Noë & Associates Studios will create an advanced hub for immersive digital innovation and experiences, with offices in London, New York, and Dubai, in addition to IMERZA’s and V1’s respective headquarters in Florida, US, and Chester, UK.

Noë & Associates Studios is a curated collective of contemporary artists, next-gen technologists, and artisans tasked with redefining how people interact with environments, realms, and realities. “Combining discerning taste and technological mastery, Noë & Associates Studios will deliver excellence in the unbuilt and untold for the world’s most visionary businesses, funds, developers, and brands,” said Mark Noë, founder and CEO of Noë & Associates. “We stand at the leading edge of spatial design and innovation, redefining how people interact with environments, realms, and realities in both real and virtual worlds.”

Enabling the Future of Luxury Experiences

The acquisitions of IMERZA and V1 significantly expand Together Group’s ability to serve brands in sectors undergoing profound transformation. While rooted in luxury real estate and placemaking, the new studio capabilities are highly relevant to other luxury segments, driving the digital transformation of the consumer brand experience.

For Real Estate: Virtual environments and real-time visualization transform how high-value properties are planned, designed, marketed and experienced, from pre-development and simulations to final purchase and operations.

For Fashion and Beauty: Next-generation digital flagship store environments, interactive product tryons, and personalised, immersive virtual shows and campaigns can redefine consumer engagement.

For Hospitality: Hyper-personalized virtual tours and brand experiences create emotional connections with luxury travelers, driving loyalty and engagement.

Positioning the Group as the powerhouse for next-generation, immersive-tech enabled brand experiences in luxury

IMERZA and V1 mark the 12th and 13th acquisition since the group acquired its first agency, PURPLE communications in 2021. Today, Together Group’s platform uniquely integrates creativity and culture with cutting-edge immersive technology and commerce – from the design of brand identities and experiences across all touchpoints, over cutting-edge technological solutions to experiential marketing and communications, positioning the group as the platform for reimagining luxury brand experiences for the world’s most discerning customers and next-generation audiences across both physical and digital worlds.

Christian Kurtzke added: “Luxury is no longer about products and services alone; it’s about transformational experiences that captivate, connect, and create desire. These acquisitions represent a pivotal step for us in redefining how luxury brands can evolve into immersive, digital and physical experiential platforms that engage and interact with their audiences, empowering them to lead in the experience economy.”

The financial terms of the transactions remain undisclosed.

About Together Group

Together Group is the leading collective that blends creativity, culture and cutting-edge immersive technology for creating and transforming luxury brands, experiences and destinations. Since 2021, the group has acquired 13 agencies, collaborating as a curated group of category leaders across 19 locations globally with over 675 staff.

