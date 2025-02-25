Moss Expands UK Presence with Rocket Graphics Acquisition

FRANKLIN PARK, Ill., Feb. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Moss, a leading producer of premium graphics, complex structures and custom installations for branded experiences, has acquired Rocket Graphics, a respected UK-based large format printer serving creative agencies and live event organizers.

The move significantly expands Moss’s UK footprint and strengthens its position as a creative production leader for corporate brand experiences and live events.

Launched 25 years ago, Rocket’s co-founder Tim Porter, has remained true to his original vision of redefining the landscape of large format printing. The business has grown substantially in that time, built on its reputation as a leader in high quality, eco-friendly graphic solutions for exhibits and large-scale events.

Michael Green, Managing Director at Moss UK, will lead the combined business with Tim Porter joining the senior management team at Moss UK as Group Account Director.

“Expanding in the UK market with a fellow premium provider gives our customers access to both increased capability and proven expertise – all while maintaining the Moss gold standard for exceptional quality and service,” commented Jason Popp, President and CEO of Moss. “It’s exciting to bring two highly successful businesses and teams together.”

“After 25 incredible years building the business, I’m thrilled to join forces with Moss, a company that shares our values, our commitment to sustainability and a belief that outstanding customer service is a fundamental business imperative,” added Tim Porter. “Together, we can deliver even greater innovation and value to our clients.”

Michael Green, Managing Director at Moss UK welcomed the move, stating, “These two businesses make for a great strategic fit: a shared passion for transforming our environmental legacy, imaginative and creative teams and a customer-centred ethos that make us a trusted partner in our fast-paced, fast-moving industry. We look forward to welcoming Tim, our new colleagues and our new clients to Moss”.

Moss operates globally with operations in the US, Germany, Poland, and the UK. The Rocket Graphics acquisition is the third in the past 16 months and follows Moss’s recent purchase of US based Stretch Shapes, reinforcing the company’s commitment to partnering with clients to deliver immersive branded environments worldwide.

About Moss

Moss is the leading global production partner for branded experiences and is a portfolio company of investment funds managed by EagleTree Capital. With over 45 years of expertise, Moss serves diverse end markets including exhibits, live events, sports, retail, and environments. For more information on Moss, please visit www.mossinc.com.

About Rocket Graphics

Rocket was founded twenty-five years ago by Tim Porter, a young installer turned business co-founder and company director. Based in Watford (UK), Rocket has successfully navigated the evolving landscape of graphic design and large format digital printing. Transitioning from traditional photographic production to pioneering digital print techniques, Rocket has built an enviable reputation as a front-runner in high quality, eco-friendly graphic solutions for exhibitions and large-scale events. For more details visit www.rocketgraphics.co.uk.

About EagleTree Capital

EagleTree Capital is a leading New York-based middle-market private equity firm that has completed 45 private equity investments and over 100 add-on transactions over the past 20+ years. For more information, visit www.eagletree.com or find EagleTree on LinkedIn.

