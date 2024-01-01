Analog Way Supports PPNDA’s MEVIX Launch at InfoComm 2025

When Panasonic Projector & Display Americas, LLC (PPNDA) launched MEVIX, a new sub-brand created for its visual solutions, including projectors, flat panel displays and DvLED, Analog Way equipment supported the announcement at InfoComm 2025.

Analog Way provided three Aquilon RS4 4K/8K multi-screen presentation systems and videowall processors linked together with the Link feature plus two Picturall Pro Mark II media servers outfitted with three GPUs with 12 outputs each. The native DisplayPort inputs on the RS4s made it easy to connect the Picturall media servers using direct DisplayPort cables.

MEVIX (Media, Entertainment & Visual Transformation) represents a strategic evolution of PPNDA’s business as it expands beyond hardware to provide AV professionals with a complete visual experience platform that combines its most advanced projection and display technologies with integrated software, services and strategic partnerships.

“To announce the launch, PPNDA needed all of the screens in its booth to switch over from trade show content to press conference launch content then switch back again – a complete booth takeover that was seamless and synchronized,” explains Erik Iversen, Marketing Strategy Manager for Rental & Staging at Analog Way. “We collaborated to pair the best displays with the best processing to deliver the story of MEVIX.”

“Having Analog Way at InfoComm as a partner for this event was critically important to its success,” notes Tim Morin, Product Engineering Manager for PPNDA. “Our booth featured multiple new DvLED walls, our new 40,000-lumen projectors plus flat panels everywhere. Additional projectors were in an immersive room utilizing content to create a new learning environment, and we had projectors in a new mobile cart. All the displays – a total of more than 35 4K outputs and 30 4K inputs – had to switch over to the new brand content simultaneously.”

Morin says he has “used all the screen management systems out there” and knew he needed “the input and output capabilities that Analog Way Aquilon offers along with the ability to link systems together and deliver the seamless look we wanted. This was a no-fail situation: PPNDA hasn’t had a sub-brand before, so the launch was a big deal.”

He points out that the Aquilon product line is “known for it is simplicity and rock-solid performance, which made it the idea choice for us. Once I loaded the content on Picturall and got a quick lesson on mapping all the 4K inputs to the Aquilons, it was easy to do.” The switch over for the big reveal moment was also easily handled from a wireless device.

Iversen and Analog Way Chief Technologist Andrzej Lubaszka have worked with Morin over the years and got a call from him about providing solutions for the InfoComm booth. “Tim knows Analog Way well,” says Iversen. “Our mature products, linking capabilities and image quality equal to Panasonic standards provided the solution he needed for the MEVIX launch.”

Iversen emphasizes that “not only equipment but also people” were key to meeting Morin’s needs. “Our support team was on hand during the design and content synching phase and on site to help with programming and set up although Tim and his team were able to handle everything.”

“Once everything was set up, the process was straightforward and managed smoothly by all parties,” reports Bradley Davidson, Analog Way’s Product Commissioning Engineer who did the time code synching for the switch over. “It was an amazing event.”

In addition to the MEVIX launch, Analog Way’s Aquilon RS4 and Picturall equipment played key roles in an interactive attraction that drew long lines of people waiting to enter PPNDA’s booth. “We had one of our PTZ cameras capturing people’s faces then putting them on Mount Rushmore, the Sphinx and the Statue of Liberty,” explains Morin. “It was a fun, wow factor activity to get people into our booth.”

“Panasonic gear running 3D software and facial capture projected people’s faces onto pre-rendered video which was displayed on a screen. This was synched with our Picturalls and displayed with our Aquilon RS4s for another seamless exhibit,” says Davidson.

“The low latency of the Aquilon RS4 is important for any interactive demos that are common on a tradeshow booth where even just a small amount of latency can negatively impact a demo with a mouse,” Lubaszka points out.