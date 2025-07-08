Bublup Launches a Pocket Import Feature to Help Users Preserve and Enhance Their Saved Content

Pocket’s Upcoming Shutdown Sparks Demand for Seamless Data Migration to Bublup’s Visual Organization Platform









MCLEAN, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#bookmarking–Bublup, an integrated content and community management platform, today announced the launch of a new import tool designed for users of Pocket, the read-it-later app that will officially shut down on July 8, 2025. Pocket users will lose access to their exportable content after October 8, 2025, creating urgency for users to preserve their saved web articles and resources.

With millions of users affected, Bublup’s import tool provides a timely and valuable option to preserve saved content while upgrading the way users interact with it. Available on the web, iOS, and Android, Bublup gives users a modern, more powerful alternative to Pocket, enabling them not only to save content, but also to organize it visually, collaborate with private groups, and build curated content collections for sharing or community engagement.

“Pocket has been a go-to app for people who value digital organization,” said Alain Cohen, CEO of Bublup. “We’re excited to welcome those users to Bublup, where they’ll find familiar capabilities and much more. From visual folders and real-time collaboration to AI-powered content summaries, Bublup is a true upgrade for managing information and ideas.”

The new import feature supports the full Pocket export file importing both Saves and Collections and associated notes on various saves. Once imported into Bublup, content can be enhanced with tags, organized further into subfolders, or combined with other media like PDFs, videos, and cloud files — transforming a passive read-it-later list into an actionable digital library.

Bublup’s Pocket import feature is now available here. To support a smooth transition, Bublup is offering a free 30-day Premium plan to anyone who imports their Pocket data using the new workflow.

Bublup is an integrated content and community management platform that helps individuals and organizations save, organize, and collaborate on any type of content — visually and securely. Available on web, iOS, and Android, Bublup is trusted worldwide by digital organization enthusiasts, whether personal or professional.

