Redfin Reports New Listings, Pending Sales Fall As Home Prices Hit Another All-Time High

By Staff 23 hours ago

New listings are down 1% year over year, the first decline in nearly six months, with would-be sellers taking notice of slow demand. The weekly average mortgage rate also fell to 6.67%, its lowest level since early April.

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–(NASDAQ: RDFN) — The median U.S. home-sale price hit a record high during the four weeks ending June 29, but buyers are getting a bit of cost relief as mortgage rates decline. That’s according to a new report from Redfin (redfin.com), the technology-powered real estate brokerage.

Redfin is taking a break from full analysis this week, but please see the tables and charts below for this week’s housing-market data.

Leading indicators

Indicators of homebuying demand and activity

 

Value (if applicable)

Recent change

Year-over-year change

Source

Daily average 30-year fixed mortgage rate

6.75% (July 3)

Near lowest level since early April

Down from 7.07%

Mortgage News Daily

Weekly average 30-year fixed mortgage rate

6.67% (week ending July 3)

Lowest level since early April

Down from 6.86%

Freddie Mac

Mortgage-purchase applications (seasonally adjusted)

 

Essentially flat (+0.1%) from a week earlier (as of week ending June 27)

Up 16%

Mortgage Bankers Association

Touring activity

 

Up 32% from the start of the year (as of July 2)

At this time last year, it was up 21% from the start of 2024

ShowingTime, a home touring technology company

Google searches for “home for sale”

 

Highest level in a year (as of July 2)

Essentially flat

 

Google Trends

The Redfin Homebuyer Demand Index has been excluded this week to ensure data accuracy.

Key housing-market data

U.S. highlights: Four weeks ending June 29, 2025

Redfin’s national metrics include data from 400+ U.S. metro areas, and are based on homes listed and/or sold during the period. Weekly housing-market data goes back through 2015. Subject to revision.

 

Four weeks ending June 29, 2025

Year-over-year change

Notes

Median sale price

$400,125

1.4%

All-time high

Median asking price

$415,174

3.9%

 

Median monthly mortgage payment

$2,742 at a 6.67% mortgage rate

1.6%

Lowest level in 4 months

Pending sales

86,718

-3.2%

Biggest decline in nearly 4 months

New listings

99,921

-0.7%

First decline in nearly 6 months

Active listings

1,184,250

14.1%

Smallest increase in over a year

Months of supply

4.1

+0.8 pts.

4 to 5 months of supply is considered balanced, with a lower number indicating seller’s market conditions

Share of homes off market in two weeks

36.3%

Down from 40%

 

Median days on market

37

+5 days

 

Share of homes sold above list price

28.4%

Down from 32%

 

Average sale-to-list price ratio

99.1%

Down from 99.6%

 

Metro-level highlights: Four weeks ending June 29, 2025

Redfin’s metro-level data includes the 50 most populous U.S. metros. Select metros may be excluded from time to time to ensure data accuracy.

 

Metros with biggest year-over-year increases

Metros with biggest year-over-year decreases

Notes

Median sale price

Detroit (10.1%)

Newark, NJ (9.4%)

Cleveland (7.3%)

Nassau County, NY(6.3%)

New York (6%)

Oakland, CA (-3.7%)

San Diego (-3.4%)

West Palm Beach, FL (-3.4%)

Atlanta (-3.2%)

Tampa, FL (-2.7%)

Declined in 11 metros

Pending sales

Virginia Beach, VA (7.4%)

Dallas (3.6%)

Columbus, OH (2.4%)

Pittsburgh (2.2%)

Warren, MI (1.9%)

San Jose, CA (-16.6%)

Las Vegas (-16.6%)

Miami (-14.8%)

Orlando, FL (-14.6%)

Tampa, FL (-13.4%)

Declined in all but 10 metros

New listings

Warren, MI (9.5%)

Cleveland (7.4%)

Montgomery County, PA (6%)

Milwaukee (5%)

Boston (5%)

Tampa, FL (-17.6%)

Orlando, FL (-15.8%)

Anaheim, CA (-14.3%)

San Diego (-12.1%)

Riverside, CA (-12%)

 

