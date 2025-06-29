Redfin Reports New Listings, Pending Sales Fall As Home Prices Hit Another All-Time High
New listings are down 1% year over year, the first decline in nearly six months, with would-be sellers taking notice of slow demand. The weekly average mortgage rate also fell to 6.67%, its lowest level since early April.
SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–(NASDAQ: RDFN) — The median U.S. home-sale price hit a record high during the four weeks ending June 29, but buyers are getting a bit of cost relief as mortgage rates decline. That’s according to a new report from Redfin (redfin.com), the technology-powered real estate brokerage.
Redfin is taking a break from full analysis this week, but please see the tables and charts below for this week’s housing-market data.
Leading indicators
|
Indicators of homebuying demand and activity
|
|
Value (if applicable)
|
Recent change
|
Year-over-year change
|
Source
|
Daily average 30-year fixed mortgage rate
|
6.75% (July 3)
|
Near lowest level since early April
|
Down from 7.07%
|
Mortgage News Daily
|
Weekly average 30-year fixed mortgage rate
|
6.67% (week ending July 3)
|
Lowest level since early April
|
Down from 6.86%
|
Freddie Mac
|
Mortgage-purchase applications (seasonally adjusted)
|
|
Essentially flat (+0.1%) from a week earlier (as of week ending June 27)
|
Up 16%
|
Mortgage Bankers Association
|
Touring activity
|
|
Up 32% from the start of the year (as of July 2)
|
At this time last year, it was up 21% from the start of 2024
|
ShowingTime, a home touring technology company
|
Google searches for “home for sale”
|
|
Highest level in a year (as of July 2)
|
Essentially flat
|
Google Trends
|
The Redfin Homebuyer Demand Index has been excluded this week to ensure data accuracy.
Key housing-market data
|
U.S. highlights: Four weeks ending June 29, 2025
Redfin’s national metrics include data from 400+ U.S. metro areas, and are based on homes listed and/or sold during the period. Weekly housing-market data goes back through 2015. Subject to revision.
|
|
Four weeks ending June 29, 2025
|
Year-over-year change
|
Notes
|
Median sale price
|
$400,125
|
1.4%
|
All-time high
|
Median asking price
|
$415,174
|
3.9%
|
|
Median monthly mortgage payment
|
$2,742 at a 6.67% mortgage rate
|
1.6%
|
Lowest level in 4 months
|
Pending sales
|
86,718
|
-3.2%
|
Biggest decline in nearly 4 months
|
New listings
|
99,921
|
-0.7%
|
First decline in nearly 6 months
|
Active listings
|
1,184,250
|
14.1%
|
Smallest increase in over a year
|
Months of supply
|
4.1
|
+0.8 pts.
|
4 to 5 months of supply is considered balanced, with a lower number indicating seller’s market conditions
|
Share of homes off market in two weeks
|
36.3%
|
Down from 40%
|
|
Median days on market
|
37
|
+5 days
|
|
Share of homes sold above list price
|
28.4%
|
Down from 32%
|
|
Average sale-to-list price ratio
|
99.1%
|
Down from 99.6%
|
|
Metro-level highlights: Four weeks ending June 29, 2025
Redfin’s metro-level data includes the 50 most populous U.S. metros. Select metros may be excluded from time to time to ensure data accuracy.
|
|
Metros with biggest year-over-year increases
|
Metros with biggest year-over-year decreases
|
Notes
|
Median sale price
|
Detroit (10.1%)
Newark, NJ (9.4%)
Cleveland (7.3%)
Nassau County, NY(6.3%)
New York (6%)
|
Oakland, CA (-3.7%)
San Diego (-3.4%)
West Palm Beach, FL (-3.4%)
Atlanta (-3.2%)
Tampa, FL (-2.7%)
|
Declined in 11 metros
|
Pending sales
|
Virginia Beach, VA (7.4%)
Dallas (3.6%)
Columbus, OH (2.4%)
Pittsburgh (2.2%)
Warren, MI (1.9%)
|
San Jose, CA (-16.6%)
Las Vegas (-16.6%)
Miami (-14.8%)
Orlando, FL (-14.6%)
Tampa, FL (-13.4%)
|
Declined in all but 10 metros
|
New listings
|
Warren, MI (9.5%)
Cleveland (7.4%)
Montgomery County, PA (6%)
Milwaukee (5%)
Boston (5%)
|
Tampa, FL (-17.6%)
Orlando, FL (-15.8%)
Anaheim, CA (-14.3%)
San Diego (-12.1%)
Riverside, CA (-12%)
|
