Redfin Reports New Listings, Pending Sales Fall As Home Prices Hit Another All-Time High

New listings are down 1% year over year, the first decline in nearly six months, with would-be sellers taking notice of slow demand. The weekly average mortgage rate also fell to 6.67%, its lowest level since early April.

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–(NASDAQ: RDFN) — The median U.S. home-sale price hit a record high during the four weeks ending June 29, but buyers are getting a bit of cost relief as mortgage rates decline. That’s according to a new report from Redfin (redfin.com), the technology-powered real estate brokerage.

Leading indicators

Indicators of homebuying demand and activity Value (if applicable) Recent change Year-over-year change Source Daily average 30-year fixed mortgage rate 6.75% (July 3) Near lowest level since early April Down from 7.07% Mortgage News Daily Weekly average 30-year fixed mortgage rate 6.67% (week ending July 3) Lowest level since early April Down from 6.86% Freddie Mac Mortgage-purchase applications (seasonally adjusted) Essentially flat (+0.1%) from a week earlier (as of week ending June 27) Up 16% Mortgage Bankers Association Touring activity Up 32% from the start of the year (as of July 2) At this time last year, it was up 21% from the start of 2024 ShowingTime, a home touring technology company Google searches for “home for sale” Highest level in a year (as of July 2) Essentially flat Google Trends The Redfin Homebuyer Demand Index has been excluded this week to ensure data accuracy.

Key housing-market data

U.S. highlights: Four weeks ending June 29, 2025 Redfin’s national metrics include data from 400+ U.S. metro areas, and are based on homes listed and/or sold during the period. Weekly housing-market data goes back through 2015. Subject to revision. Four weeks ending June 29, 2025 Year-over-year change Notes Median sale price $400,125 1.4% All-time high Median asking price $415,174 3.9% Median monthly mortgage payment $2,742 at a 6.67% mortgage rate 1.6% Lowest level in 4 months Pending sales 86,718 -3.2% Biggest decline in nearly 4 months New listings 99,921 -0.7% First decline in nearly 6 months Active listings 1,184,250 14.1% Smallest increase in over a year Months of supply 4.1 +0.8 pts. 4 to 5 months of supply is considered balanced, with a lower number indicating seller’s market conditions Share of homes off market in two weeks 36.3% Down from 40% Median days on market 37 +5 days Share of homes sold above list price 28.4% Down from 32% Average sale-to-list price ratio 99.1% Down from 99.6%

Metro-level highlights: Four weeks ending June 29, 2025 Redfin’s metro-level data includes the 50 most populous U.S. metros. Select metros may be excluded from time to time to ensure data accuracy. Metros with biggest year-over-year increases Metros with biggest year-over-year decreases Notes Median sale price Detroit (10.1%) Newark, NJ (9.4%) Cleveland (7.3%) Nassau County, NY(6.3%) New York (6%) Oakland, CA (-3.7%) San Diego (-3.4%) West Palm Beach, FL (-3.4%) Atlanta (-3.2%) Tampa, FL (-2.7%) Declined in 11 metros Pending sales Virginia Beach, VA (7.4%) Dallas (3.6%) Columbus, OH (2.4%) Pittsburgh (2.2%) Warren, MI (1.9%) San Jose, CA (-16.6%) Las Vegas (-16.6%) Miami (-14.8%) Orlando, FL (-14.6%) Tampa, FL (-13.4%) Declined in all but 10 metros New listings Warren, MI (9.5%) Cleveland (7.4%) Montgomery County, PA (6%) Milwaukee (5%) Boston (5%) Tampa, FL (-17.6%) Orlando, FL (-15.8%) Anaheim, CA (-14.3%) San Diego (-12.1%) Riverside, CA (-12%)

