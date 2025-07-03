CUCKOO Joins Amazon Prime Day with Exclusive Deals on Premium Kitchen and Home Appliances

North American shoppers can enjoy limited-time discounts on CUCKOO’s best-selling rice cookers and more from July 8 to 11

CUCKOO , a leading brand in kitchen and home appliances, is turning up the heat this Prime Day with exclusive, limited-time deals. From now through July 7, shoppers can enjoy early access deals on its best-selling rice cookers. Then, from July 8 to July 11, shoppers can explore a wider selection of deals across CUCKOO’s full range of kitchen and home must-haves. It’s a one-stop shop for upgrading your space, just in time for summer.

CUCKOO is the #1 rice cooker brand in South Korea, trusted for over 40 years for its performance, innovation, and design. More than just rice, CUCKOO rice cookers make one-pot meals, soups, stews, porridge, and even yogurt, perfect for meal prepping and saving time. With exclusive Prime Day deals, there’s never been a better time to bring home the convenience.

CUCKOO is a globally recognized South Korean brand specializing in kitchen and home appliances, renowned as the #1 rice cooker brand in South Korea. The brand has successfully expanded worldwide, bringing its industry-leading technology and premium craftsmanship to homes across the globe. Since establishing CUCKOO Electronics America in 2016, the brand has gained recognition in American households for its innovative, premium products. CUCKOO is committed to providing solutions that simplify life with reliable, easy-to-use appliances that prioritize convenience.

