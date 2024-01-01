Bluebird Branding Wins ColoradoBiz Top Company Award in Marketing Category

DENVER–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Bluebird Branding, a leading Colorado-based branding agency, has won the ColoradoBiz Top Company Award in Marketing.





Presented annually by ColoradoBiz magazine, the Top Company Awards highlight exceptional Colorado businesses driving innovation, delivering results, and giving back to their communities.

ColoradoBiz selected Bluebird Branding from a competitive field of nominees, and this win coincides with a major milestone for the agency as they are currently celebrating their 10th year in flight.

Founded in 2015, Bluebird Branding has partnered with over 200 businesses across several industries – including healthcare, construction, finance, and nonprofits – delivering tailored, high-impact branding solutions built on strategy, creativity, and collaboration.

“This award is an incredible honor,” said Marcus Fitzgibbons, founder and CEO of Bluebird Branding. “It’s a reflection of our amazing clients, the trust they place in us, and the team that brings their brands to life. We’ve always believed that great branding can drive real growth, and this recognition reinforces that belief.”

The recognition from ColoradoBiz follows a year of national and industry-wide accolades for the Bluebird team. In 2025 alone, the agency’s work was recognized by Graphic Design USA (GDUSA), placing in the top 10% of over 2,600 entries, and featured in the globally respected LogoLounge publication for excellence in identity design.

As Bluebird looks to the future, the Bluebird Branding team continues to invest in its people, its partners, and its promise to deliver branding that makes a meaningful difference to businesses.

Coverage of the Top Company winners appears in the fall issue of ColoradoBiz magazine.

For more information, visit www.bluebirdbranding.com.

About Bluebird Branding

Bluebird Branding is Denver’s premier branding agency specializing in brand strategy, design, and activation. With a knowledgeable and collaborative approach, Bluebird helps organizations stand out, inspire their audiences, and foster deep connections.

