Fish Audio Launches Drama 3: Direct AI Voices in Plain Language, Control Every Word and Shift Emotion Mid-Sentence

Developers, studios, and creators can direct a voice in plain language, shift emotion mid-sentence, generate multi-character scenes, and edit synthesized audio with natural-language direction

PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Fish Audio, one of the fastest-growing AI platforms building expressive text-to-speech, speech-to-text and voice cloning, today launched Drama 3. This text-to-speech model lets developers, studios, and creators direct a voice performance instead of simply generating one. Users describe the desired tone, pacing, and character in plain language, then shape the performance with line-by-line precision until it’s right.

Built to give developers, studios, and creators unprecedented control over voice performance, Drama 3 is designed for a wide range of applications, including audio dramas and interactive media, audiobooks and multilingual dubbing, games and animation, AI companion experiences, and content creation platforms. A drama studio can direct a two-character argument as a single scene, an audiobook narrator can shift from calm to trembling mid-sentence, and a game team can fix even a single word of dialogue without re-rendering the clip. Simply put, the model turns voice AI from something teams generate into something they can easily direct and edit.

“Voice AI has gotten very good at generating speech. The next step is directing a performance,” said Rissa Cao, co-founder and CEO of Fish Audio. “Drama 3 is our most emotive and controllable model yet. It puts creators in the director’s chair: describe what you want in plain language, listen back, and adjust only the moments that aren’t working. That matters most in long-form projects like audiobooks and multilingual dubbing, where one wrong word shouldn’t mean regenerating a whole chapter.”

Drama 3 gives teams four new ways to shape a performance:

Natural-language direction: Describe a performance in plain language and change a sentence mid-line so it can start calm and turn panicked without a new take.

Describe a performance in plain language and change a sentence mid-line so it can start calm and turn panicked without a new take. Multi-speaker dialogue: Generate a whole scene in one pass while each character keeps its own voice and responds to what the other just said.

Generate a whole scene in one pass while each character keeps its own voice and responds to what the other just said. Audio inpainting: Select the part of a performance to edit, update the instructions, and Drama 3 regenerates only that segment, keeping everything around it intact.

Select the part of a performance to edit, update the instructions, and Drama 3 regenerates only that segment, keeping everything around it intact. Long-form and multilingual consistency: Keep the same voice and character across long scripts, switch languages mid-scene, and control pronunciation at the phoneme level in English, Chinese, Japanese, Korean, and more. Unlike models that stitch separate requests together for long-form content, Drama 3 holds one performance across the full script.

“Drama 3 adopts a new architecture that allows for better control and instruction following,” said Shijia Liao, co-founder and chief scientist of Fish Audio. “When you change a single word, Drama 3 listens to the audio on both sides of it and makes the new word fit. Same voice, same mood, same rhythm. It sounds like a small thing, but it was one of the hardest parts of the model to get right.”

Drama 3 caps a nonstop run of launches for Fish Audio, which marked its first anniversary this summer. In the past few months alone, the team has shipped a speech-to-text model with built-in speaker diarization and state-of-the-art word error rate; Fish Creative, a single workspace for professional content creators; and mobile apps for iOS and Android. Drama 3’s predecessor, S2.1 Pro, became the most-requested speech model on OpenRouter within three weeks of launch.

Fish Audio ranked No. 1 on Ahrefs’ list of the 50 fastest-growing AI companies with brand search up 740% year over year. The company has grown from zero to $21 million in annual recurring revenue and now serves more than 15 million users, from individual creators to developers and enterprises. That growth compounds across channels, as Fish Audio’s open-source community, influencer content, and search feed one another. It also reflects how the company operates: research, product, and go-to-market work together instead of in isolation.

Drama 3 is available today at fish.audio. For the first 30 days, API usage is 80% off, and enterprises switching from another voice provider get their first three months free. Pricing details are at fish.audio/plan.

About Fish Audio

Fish Audio is an AI platform building at the frontier of voice AI, enabling speed and control. Founded in 2025 and headquartered in Palo Alto, California, Fish Audio grew out of Fish Speech, one of the most-starred open-source voice projects on GitHub, into a platform with more than 15 million users across creators, developers, and enterprises, including teams at HeyGen, OpenArt, Vercel, Runway, Retell, LiveKit, and Sanas. Its models deliver expressive, real-time text-to-speech, speech-to-text and voice cloning in more than 80 languages. To learn more, visit fish.audio.

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SOURCE Fish Audio