For A Bright Future Foundation Launches Cutting-Edge Media Lab at the Bronx High School for Visual Arts

NEW YORK, June 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Louis Hernandez Jr.’s Foundation For A Bright Future (“For A Bright Future,” “FABF”), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization focused on supporting underserved youth through education and healthcare, proudly announces the launch of a state-of-the-art Media Lab at the Bronx High School for Visual Arts (“BHSVA”)—a magnet school recognized for its excellence in art and design education.

This milestone partnership brings FABF’s transformative Media Lab program to the Bronx, providing high school students with hands-on experience in digital media, leadership development, and industry-standard technology. The initiative marks the latest expansion of the Foundation’s mission to build bridges between STEAM education and real-world opportunity. “At BHSVA, we believe that creativity flourishes when students are challenged with real-world experiences and professional tools,” said Principal Iris Witherspoon. “The new FABF Media Lab enriches our curriculum and gives students the resources, confidence, and technical skills to succeed in college, careers, and beyond.”

Designed as a project-based learning ecosystem, the Media Lab empowers students to develop practical skills in collaboration, communication, and production through real-life media challenges. Thanks to a partnership with Grass Valley and their revolutionary AMPP platform, students work with professional-grade, cloud-native production tools used by industry leaders.

“This Media Lab is more than just equipment—it’s a launch pad for tomorrow’s leaders,” said Gary Bettan, Chair of the Media Lab Program and President of Broadfield Distributing Inc. “By collaborating with educators and corporate partners, we’re creating an environment where students grow as creators, thinkers, and leaders. To become the next generation of great storytellers, using all the latest tools and workflows.“

Program Highlights:

Project-Based Learning: Students collaborate on real-world media projects.

Students collaborate on real-world media projects. Leadership Development: Focus on communication, teamwork, and decision-making.

Focus on communication, teamwork, and decision-making. Industry-Grade Technology: Access to Grass Valley’s AMPP platform and professional workflows.

Access to AMPP platform and professional workflows. Career Readiness: Students earn credentials in digital arts and media production.

“We’re equipping students with the tools and mindset to lead in the creative economy,” added Ayhan Robert Ulke, Vice Chair of the Media Lab and Strategic Accounts Lead at Grass Valley. “This is education that transforms lives.”

The Bronx Media Lab joins FABF’s growing national network of labs, including programs in North Miami Beach, FL and Los Angeles, CA. Each location is supported by a dedicated group of mission-driven partners, including Broadfield Distributing Inc., Blackmagic Design, and Grass Valley.

This program represents FABF’s continued commitment to innovation in education—ensuring that all students, regardless of background, have the opportunity to thrive in a competitive and evolving world.

Contact:

Gina Rogoto

For A Bright Future Foundation

gmr@forabrightfuturefoundation.org

About For A Bright Future Foundation

Louis Hernandez Jr.’s Foundation For A Bright Future is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization dedicated to supporting the needs of underrepresented and underprivileged children through education, healthcare, the arts, and youth leadership development. Our initiatives provide equal opportunity for all children to have the tools and opportunities to fulfill their life goals and become constructive members of our global community. Learn more at forabrightfuturefoundation.org.

About Bronx High School for Visual Arts

As one of the first magnet high schools in the Bronx, BHSVA nurtures creativity through a strong focus on art and design. Students are immersed in an inclusive, arts-forward community and graduate with industry-based credentials in digital arts and media production—prepared for success in college, careers, and beyond.

www.bhsva418.com

@bxhsforthevisualarts

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/for-a-bright-future-foundation-launches-cutting-edge-media-lab-at-the-bronx-high-school-for-visual-arts-302487867.html

SOURCE Louis Hernandez Jr.’s Foundation For A Bright Future