J.J. Spaun continued his impressive stretch of golf this season, capturing the Dunlop Phoenix Tournament on the Japan Golf Tour with a commanding eight-stroke victory at 16-under par. The win marks Spaun’s third title of the season and his second consecutive victory, following his triumph at the BMW PGA Championship in September.

Competing in the prestigious Japan event for the first time, Spaun delivered a dominant performance throughout the week at Phoenix Country Club, closing with rounds of 66-70-62-66 for a 264 total. His eight-shot margin of victory placed him just one stroke shy of the tournament’s all-time record set in 2017.

The victory carries additional significance for Dunlop, which serves as the host of the annual tournament. Established in 1974, the Dunlop Phoenix Tournament has welcomed some of the game’s most accomplished players throughout its history, including major champions and former world No. 1s. Spaun adds his name to a distinguished list of champions, joining fellow Srixon staff players Max McGreevy (2024) and Hideki Matsuyama (2014) as previous winners of the event.

Spaun’s performance was backed by a strong showing across multiple statistical categories, ranking first in stroke average and second in sand saves for the week. He relied on a combination set of Srixon ZXi5 and ZXi7 Irons to deliver consistent performance throughout the bag, alongside a mix of Cleveland Golf Wedges to navigate the short-game conditions around the greens.

With three victories this season, Spaun continues to establish himself as one of the games most consistent players.

Take a look at Spaun’s winning setup:

Srixon ZXi5 Irons (4i)

Srixon ZXi7 Irons (5-PW)

Cleveland Golf RTX ZipCore (50°), RTZ (54° Full), RTX 6 ZipCore (60° Low)

Srixon Z-STAR DIAMOND Golf Ball

For more information of the clubs Spaun used to seal his victory, visit us.dunlopsports.com/srixon.

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ABOUT Dunlop Sports Americas:

Based in Huntington Beach, CA and Greenville, SC, Dunlop Sports Americas (DSA) is the North American subsidiary of Sumitomo Rubber Industries, Ltd. We manufacture and sell premium golf and racket sports equipment to players of all skill levels under a portfolio of brands: Dunlop, Srixon, Cleveland Golf, and XXIO. DSA is also a licensed exclusive distributor of ASICS golf footwear. Our unique global sales network and infrastructure in R&D, manufacturing, and material science elevates our brands onto a global stage where we encourage players from around the world to experience our incredible products. For more information, please contact Noelle Zavaleta at noellezavaleta@srixon.com.

SOURCE: Dunlop Sports Americas

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire