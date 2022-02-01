Box Tops for Education to Give Away $100,000 for Shoppers and $100,000 for Schools This Back-to-School Season

Show support for schools in need simply by scanning your receipts including participating products in the Box Tops app

MINNEAPOLIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–As students get ready to go back to school this fall, teachers and parents are reminded how much it costs to not only go back to school but also the hidden costs of school supplies and related expenses throughout the year with nearly 50% of parents saying items are too expensive1. To help ease that burden, Box Tops for Education is giving 100 participants a chance to win $1,000 for themselves and $1,000 in Box Tops for the Box Tops-enrolled school of their choice just by continuing to shop for their favorite Box Tops participating products including General Mills products and scanning their receipt in the Box Tops app.









Through November, shoppers can download the Box Tops app and scan their receipt with Box Tops participating products ranging from breakfast favorites like Cheerios to lunchbox snacks including Nature Valley granola bars and dinner time family favorites like Annie’s Mac & Cheese to be entered to win cash for themselves and their school of choice or a school in need near them.

The easiest way to support teachers this Back-to-School season and throughout the school year is by earning cash for schools via the Box Tops app which has given nearly $1 billion to schools since the program launched more than 25 years ago. More than 80,000 schools are active in the Box Tops app, so participants can support their local school, a family or friend’s school, or choose from schools in need in their area and across the country.

“Since its inception in 1996, Box Tops has always believed that a child’s education is the foundation to achieving their fullest potential,” said Lilly Moeding, brand experience manager for Box Tops for Education. “With parents and teachers spending more and more on school supplies each year, we wanted to help ease that burden by giving shoppers a chance to win $1,000 to help cover those costs for them or a family member and their school of choice.”

As part of General Mills’ ongoing commitment to advance equity in education, this school year Box Tops has committed to giving 14 additional $20,000 donations ($280,000 total) to schools in need across the country. Schools can use the donations to purchase items they need most like computers, library books, school cafeteria equipment or pay off school lunch debt. Through the Schools in Need search feature in the Box Tops app, all shoppers have the opportunity to support schools and students who need it most.

With the $1,000 for you, $1,000 for your school sweepstakes, Box Tops is committed to engaging new families to use their app to pay it forward to teachers, not just during back-to-school season, but all year round. It’s easy to start giving back to educators and schools. Simply download the Box Tops for Education’s app available via iTunes App Store and Google Play and start scanning your receipt with eligible Box Tops products (18+ and only United States residents. Ends November 30, 2023). For more information on the sweepstakes, visit boxtops4education.com.

About Box Tops for Education

America’s K-8 schools have earned almost $1 billion through the Box Tops for Education® program since it was founded by General Mills in 1996. More than 80,000 schools use that cash to purchase items such as computers, library books, art supplies, playground equipment and more. To learn more visit btfe.com.

About General Mills

General Mills makes food the world loves. The company is guided by its Accelerate strategy to drive shareholder value by boldly building its brands, relentlessly innovating, unleashing its scale and standing for good. Its portfolio of beloved brands includes household names such as Cheerios, Nature Valley, Blue Buffalo, Häagen-Dazs, Old El Paso, Pillsbury, Betty Crocker, Yoplait, Totino’s, Annie’s, Wanchai Ferry, Yoki and more. Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA, General Mills generated fiscal 2023 net sales of U.S. $20.1 billion. In addition, the company’s share of non-consolidated joint venture net sales totaled U.S. $1.0 billion.

