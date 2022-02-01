Bourbon Comes to Copper & Kings

New offering will be available across Kentucky beginning in October

LOUISVILLE, Ky.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Copper & Kings, Kentucky’s American Brandy distillery and official member of the Kentucky Bourbon Trail(R) will offer for the first time state-wide, something never-before-tasted from the brand: Bourbon. Beginning in October, Copper & Kings Bourbon will be available at the Copper & Kings Distillery, as well as local retailers throughout the state of Kentucky.









New from the brand built on doing things differently, Copper & Kings Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey. Made from a blend of 5-, 10- and 15 year bourbons, this is a flavor forward remix of the Kentucky tradition and is finished in American Apple Brandy barrels for 12 months. The resulting liquid is a unique opportunity to explore the way that classic bourbon notes mingle and develop with traditional brandy notes to create a wholly distinct taste experience. Closely monitored to the ideal flavor profile, the final blend, created by Head Distiller Brandon O’Daniel, is presented at 111 proof (55.5 ABV) and offered for a suggested retail price of $65.

“Our bourbon is another feather in the cap for Copper & Kings. We are born and raised in the bluegrass state and although we will always be a brandy distillery we are also extremely fascinated with what our barrels can do in regards to finishing spirits,” said O’Daniel. “Bourbon is the next logical step in exploring how the two distinctly American Spirits meld together. Our brandies are made with elements of the bourbon world and now we are excited to round out our portfolio with a delicious bourbon showcasing elements from our brandy world.”

The light amber bourbon leads with cracked pepper, cigar tobacco, fresh cut apple and dry soil on the nose, which leads to chocolate, cinnamon sticks, bubble gum, honeysuckle, orange zest and classic cherry and fig notes on the palate. The finish is long and dry with baked apples, earth, baking spices, apple butter and green tobacco.

Copper & Kings to Celebrate with Bourbon Bash on October 19

Copper & Kings will celebrate the release with a party on Thursday, October 19, 2023. Guests are encouraged to wear their Copper & Kings best and dress in orange and black. The event will feature Bourbon and American Brandy tastings, live music, flash tattoos, caricature portraits, mini distillery tours, a gourmet s’mores station and more. A menu of snacks prepared by Chef Josh Lehman will be offered for purchase. The free event begins at 6:00 p.m., and all are welcome.

Visitors to Copper & Kings Distillery, at 1121 E. Washington Street in Louisville’s historic Butchertown neighborhood, will now find bourbon available in the gift shop and as a tasting feature on all tours.

About Copper & Kings

Copper & Kings is a definitive American brandy influenced by American whiskey and music that uses traditional copper pot-distillation to forge untraditional, non-derivative, craft-distilled, natural American brandies, absinthe, gin and liqueurs that are non-chill filtered with no added sugar, colors, artificial flavors, or synthetic chemicals. Copper & Kings American Brandies are distributed nationwide. The Copper & Kings Rooftop Bar & Restaurant opened in late 2021 and features locally sourced and thoughtfully prepared cuisine and craft cocktails. Copper & Kings has been honored among “The Best of the South” by Garden & Gun and voted as Best Local Distillery in the LEO Weekly Readers’ Choice awards five times. The state-of-the-art Copper & Kings Distillery is located at 1121 E. Washington St. in Butchertown, Louisville. For more information, visit www.copperandkings.com or follow @CopperAndKings on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

