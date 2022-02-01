Belkin Introduces UltraGlass 2 Screen Protectors for iPhone 15 Models, Available Now

The UltraGlass 2 is Belkin’s strongest and most durable glass yet

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Belkin, a leading consumer electronics brand for 40 years, today announced the availability of its strongest screen protection offering designed for iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. The Belkin UltraGlass 2 Screen Protector is engineered to provide further ultra-impact protection that’s up to 2.7x stronger than standard tempered glass protectors1. They are available to order now on belkin.com and apple.com.









Providing even more protection for the world’s toughest smartphone glass, the Belkin UltraGlass 2 Screen Protector remains ultra-thin at 0.29mm and adaptive to the native touchscreen experience. UltraGlass 2 is Belkin’s strongest and most durable glass to-date, with up to 24% better drop test results than the original award-winning UltraGlass2.

The 100% plastic-free package includes Belkin UltraGlass 2 Screen Protector, cleaning cloth and dust removal sticker to prevent air bubbles, and patented Easy Align tray for flawless alignment and fool-proof application.

Pricing and Availability

The Belkin UltraGlass 2 Screen Protector collection for the new iPhone 15 lineup is available on belkin.com and apple.com today for $39.95 USD and coming later this month to Apple Store locations worldwide.

Free professional screen protection application via the new Screen Protection System is available at Apple Store locations worldwide; customers must purchase screen protector in-store. The Screen Protection System at Apple delivers screen protector application in minutes with expert precision and flawless finish for maximum customer satisfaction.

About Belkin

Belkin is an accessories market leader delivering power, protection, productivity, connectivity, audio, security, and home automation solutions for a broad range of consumer electronics and enterprise environments over the last 40 years. Designed in Southern California and sold in more than 100 countries around the world, Belkin creates products that empower people to get more life out of every single day whether at home, at work, or on a new adventure. In 2018 Belkin International merged with Foxconn Interconnect Technology to bolster its global influence while maintaining its steadfast focus on research and development, community, education and sustainability. Belkin remains forever inspired by people and the planet we live on.

1 Based on internal drop tests using rough sandpaper, 80% of screen protectors survived a drop height up to 1.07m compared to 0.4m for conventional single-tempered aluminosilicate glass.



2 Based on internal drop tests using rough sandpaper, 80% of screen protectors survived a drop height up to 1.07m compared to 0.86m for the previous Belkin UltraGlass.

