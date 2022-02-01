Fountain Integrates with Branch to Streamline & Simplify Payments Onboarding

Leading workforce payments platform automates payments set-up, creating seamless earnings experience for new hires as Fountain’s first integrated payments solution

Fountain, the leading labor applicant tracking system (ATS) and provider of hiring automation software for frontline workforces, today announced it has integrated workforce payments platform Branch to make paying new workers fast and scalable for hiring companies. Branch is the first and only integrated payments solution for Fountain customers.









Complementing Fountain’s robust and comprehensive platform, Branch makes paying workers button-click simple. Companies using Fountain can now automatically generate Branch’s digital bank account and debit card during the application process, giving new hires an easy, immediate way to get paid following the completion of work. Operations teams can save time and energy by automating the payment setup for new and current workers, including both W-2 employees and 1099 contractors.

“We are thrilled to work with Branch and offer a payment solution that will enable workers faster access to their hard-earned money,” said Sean Behr, CEO of Fountain. “Together, we’re empowering businesses with comprehensive solutions that increase operational efficiency and improve the worker experience—from application to their first payment and beyond.”

With Fountain’s integration of Branch, businesses can attract and retain talent, pay workers faster, and increase operational efficiency—at no cost to the business. Returnmates, a provider of delivery and return pickup services, is the first customer to adopt the new integration. Returnmates will now offer driver partners the option to set up a payment method before their first contracted block and receive their payments the next business day after providing services, rather than waiting up to one week.

“This integration allows us to provide driver partners with an easier, faster payment option and onboarding experience—we can set everything up so they feel more confident on day one,” said Daniel McKeon, Head of Driver Operations at Returnmates. “We’re also able to streamline our own internal processes and reduce time spent processing payments from hours to minutes.”

“Fountain shares our commitment to bringing businesses best-in-class solutions and providing frontline workers versatile payment options,” said Atif Siddiqi, founder and CEO of Branch. “We’re excited to become Fountain’s first payments solution and accelerate the way companies like Returnmates onboard and pay their workforces.”

The Branch App, available on iOS and Android, enables workers to manage their Branch account and debit card. The Branch account has no minimum balance requirement, offers cashback rewards on everyday purchases, and enables cardholders to obtain cash at surcharge-free ATM access at more than 55,000 locations across the U.S. Workers who sign up with Branch can add their Branch debit card to their Apple Pay or Google Pay wallets.

Fountain is the leading comprehensive platform for hiring and onboarding the frontline workforce. Fountain delivers a streamlined hiring process for employers to find more qualified candidates, faster–with a tech-driven efficiency that gets people to jobs in days, not weeks. The platform creates a seamless experience for hiring teams and applicants, with mobile-first technology that meets candidates where they are and saves employers time and resources, processing more than 30 million applications per year. With a focus on AI-powered technology and exceptional customer service, Fountain helps companies across all industries transform their frontline recruiting, onboarding, and retention processes to build a better workforce. For more information, visit https://www.fountain.com.

Branch is the leading workforce payments platform that helps businesses compete for talent by enabling instant payments and other financial services with easy to launch solutions. By replacing slow, expensive pay processes with one that works better for everyone, Branch empowers companies to better attract, engage, and retain their workforce. Earners that sign up with Branch can receive a zero-fee bank account, free instant access to earned wages, rewards, and personal finance tools to help them manage their cash flow between paychecks. Branch partners with the nation’s leading companies in healthcare, last-mile delivery, logistics, and restaurants/hospitality. Branch has been honored with a Webby Award — Best Financial Services, Fintech Breakthrough Award, Gartner Eye on Innovation: Financial Services, and Great Place to Work Certification. To learn more about Branch, visit https://www.branchapp.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

