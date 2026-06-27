Scale Law Firm AI Appoints Tima Mousavi to Lead AI Education and Training for Lawyers

Scale Law Firm AI has named Tima Mousavi as AI Education and Training Specialist to lead AI training programs for law firms in the United States and Canada.

Scale Law Firm AI, an artificial intelligence agency serving law firms across the United States and Canada, has appointed Tima Mousavi as AI Education and Training Specialist. The appointment expands the company’s AI education division and strengthens its focus on delivering practical AI training for lawyers and legal teams.

Mousavi brings more than ten years of experience in education and three years of focused work in artificial intelligence adoption. In this role, Mousavi will lead AI workshops for law firms, help legal teams set up AI-powered workflows, and train attorneys on how to use tools such as ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, Perplexity, and Cowork in their daily work.

“Everyone talks about AI, but very few people show attorneys how to actually use it on a regular Tuesday at the desk,” said Tima Mousavi, AI Education and Training Specialist at Scale Law Firm AI. “AI training for lawyers should not be overwhelming or confusing. The goal is to make AI a reliable, everyday tool that saves attorneys hours every week.”

The AI training programs at Scale Law Firm AI are built around real legal cases rather than generic examples. Workshops cover tasks attorneys handle every day, such as reviewing contracts, summarizing lengthy depositions, checking legal citations for accuracy, rewriting billing entries, and preparing for trial. According to the company, attorneys who have completed the program report saving between 10 and 20 hours per week.

Mousavi’s approach to AI education centers on solving real problems rather than teaching theory. The training focuses on helping attorneys identify tasks that AI can handle faster, then building step-by-step workflows they can start using the same day. The emphasis is on automation that removes repetitive work and gives attorneys more time for the parts of their practice that require human judgment.

“I teach what I practice, not just what I have read,” Mousavi added. “Every workflow I train attorneys on is something I build and use every day. That is the difference between AI training that actually changes how a firm works and a lecture that gets forgotten by Friday.”

Scale Law Firm AI is the dedicated legal division of Shift Into AI, a consulting firm that helps businesses in regulated industries adopt artificial intelligence. The company offers three services for law firms: AI education workshops for attorneys, AI Twin technology that creates a digital version of an attorney for video content, and advertising management across Google, Meta, and streaming television. All services are built to align with bar association advertising rules across the United States and Canada, including guidance from ABA Formal Opinion 512, which addresses how attorneys can responsibly use generative AI in legal practice.

The AI education programs are available to law firms across all major practice areas, including personal injury, family law, criminal defense, immigration, estate planning, business and corporate law, employment law, and real estate law. Each program is tailored to the specific practice area and the everyday tasks of the participating firm.

Additional information about AI education and training programs for law firms is available at https://scalelawfirmai.com/get-report.

Media Contact

Organization: Scale Law Firm Ai

Contact Person Name: Alex Peivandi

Website: https://scalelawfirmai.com/

Email: growth@scalelawfirmai.com

Country: United States

SOURCE: Scale Law Firm

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