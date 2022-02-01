New Documentary Spotlights 50 Years of Struggle and Triumph for Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders Chasing American Dream

“The Bridge” examines how the AAPI community has built bridges and connected people to persevere through discrimination in U.S.

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–AROWANA FILMS, known for crafting narratives exploring the modern Asian American experience, is thrilled to announce the release of their new feature documentary, “The Bridge.” From acclaimed director Evan Jackson Leong (Linsanity, Snakehead), this documentary explores the journey of the Asian American and Pacific Islander community over systemic discrimination in pursuit of the American Dream.

“The Bridge” is currently available to stream on platforms including Apple TV, Google Play, Amazon Prime, and more.

Commissioned by the East West Bank Foundation, “The Bridge” starts with the origin story of East West Bank in 1973, when a group of leaders in Los Angeles’s Chinatown united to form a community bank to support immigrant neighbors who were turned away by mainstream banks due to discrimination. The film then opens the aperture to examine the broader AAPI experience from the 1970s to today, featuring Oscar-winning actress Michelle Yeoh, Olympic medalist Michelle Kwan, Los Angeles Lakers owner Jeanie Buss, world-renowned artists Cai Guo-Qiang, President of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Janet Yang, and Don Felder, former lead guitarist of the Eagles.

Oscar-winning actress Michelle Yeoh discusses her fight for equality in Hollywood, saying, “Representation in entertainment shapes the global cultural landscape of today. This is a time for empowerment.”

Exemplifying how sports transcend race and culture, Olympic medalist Michelle Kwan notes, “My parents immigrated here in their early twenties with nothing, to give us a better opportunity. Winning or losing, it was always about the journey.”

Describing his own American experience, world renowned artist Cai Guo-Qiang says, “The greatness of America is because of the possibilities through its openness, free spirit and equality. We need to contribute to the American spirit, which is fair, hopeful, energetic, and welcoming all people.”

“As a sixth generation Chinese American, making this film was very personal to me,” said director Evan Jackson Leong. “My family’s experience is part of this rich history. By telling this story through diverse voices, we showed how a community institution like East West can be a bridge connecting immigrants to the mainstream and making the world a smaller place.”

For more information about Arowana Films and “The Bridge,” please visit www.TheBridge-Film.com, or contact Tomas Prower at tprower@icgworldwide.com or (562) 714-1850 to interview the film’s director.

Contacts

Tomas Prower



(562) 714-1850



tprower@icgworldwide.com