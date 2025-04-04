Blackmagic Design Announces New Cintel Scanner G3 HDR+ 8/16

Advanced 8mm HD and 16mm Ultra HD full film width scanner with new optical assembly and capstan transport for delicate archive film via Thunderbolt to Mac and Windows.

NAB 2025, Las Vegas, USA – Friday, April 4, 2025 – Blackmagic Design today announced the all new Cintel Scanner G3 HDR+ 8/16, specifically designed to support 8mm HD and 16mm Ultra HD film scanning. The scanner features a completely new optical assembly that allows customers to get higher resolution image scanning of these smaller formats, perfect for scanning archived, historical footage. This new model retains the same capstan drives, real time HDR film scanning and includes 8mm and 16mm film gates. The new Cintel Scanner G3 HDR+ 8/16 is available immediately from Blackmagic Design resellers worldwide for US$32,045.

The Cintel Scanner G3 HDR+ 8/16 will be demonstrated on the Blackmagic Design NAB 2025 booth #SL216.

With larger televisions now common in consumers homes, the demand for Ultra HD content has never been greater. Studios have generated millions of hours of film over the last 100 years, stored in film vaults around the world. Converting these libraries is an inexpensive way to deliver Ultra HD content to consumers! Cintel Scanner will scan negative and positive film into amazing quality Ultra HD, unlocking the extra resolution from film that no one has been able to see until now! There is no easier way to generate Ultra HD feature films and television programming!

Cintel Scanner G3 HDR+ 8/16 features a world leading high intensity light source and advanced color science for incredibly sharp, high quality images from scanned film even when running at real time speed. The RGB LED grid array illumination source is designed to work with an extremely sensitive imaging sensor and ensures customers’ priceless film is never exposed to unnecessary thermal stress and color fading effects of traditional scanner lamps. Plus, the new light source also provides an additional 3.5 stops of HDR! There’s even a new film inspection mode that allows customers to see how the original film actually looks compared to the stunningly beautiful scans the new light source produces.

The Cintel Scanner G3 HDR+ 8/16 model supports 8mm and 16mm film and includes both a 16mm and 8mm gate. Now customers can create high dynamic range digital masters with better color, texture and detail than ever! Cintel Scanner is designed to work with DaVinci Resolve Studio, which is included. With Revival tools for automatic dirt removal, dust busting, deflickering, spot patch repair with smart fill technology, and advanced temporal and spatial noise reduction, customers have everything they need to scan, color correct, restore and master!

“The new Cintel Scanner G3 HDR+ 8/16 was designed specifically for customers who are looking for amazing quality scans of older, archival 8mm and 16mm footage that has been in vaults for many years,” said Grant Petty, Blackmagic Design CEO, “It’s just such a great solution for customers who are looking to meet an increased demand for Ultra HD content from these smaller formats.”

Availability and Price

Cintel Scanner G3 HDR+ 8/16 is available now for US$32,045, excluding local duties and taxes, from Blackmagic Design resellers worldwide.

Press Photography

Product photos of the Cintel Scanner G3 HDR+ 8/16, as well as all other Blackmagic Design products, are available at www.blackmagicdesign.com/media/images.

About Blackmagic Design

Blackmagic Design creates the world’s highest quality video editing products, digital film cameras, color correctors, video converters, video monitoring, routers, live production switchers, disk recorders, waveform monitors and real time film scanners for the feature film, post production and television broadcast industries. Blackmagic Design’s DeckLink capture cards launched a revolution in quality and affordability in post production, while the company’s Emmy™ award winning DaVinci color correction products have dominated the television and film industry since 1984. Blackmagic Design continues ground breaking innovations including 6G-SDI and 12G-SDI products and stereoscopic 3D and Ultra HD workflows. Founded by world leading post production editors and engineers, Blackmagic Design has offices in the USA, UK, Japan, Singapore and Australia. For more information, please go to www.blackmagicdesign.com.