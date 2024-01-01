Vision Products Welcomes LTG John Evans to Strategic Advisory Board

CAMPBELL, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Army–Vision Products (www.visionproducts.llc ), a leader in high-performance head-mounted displays (HMDs) for military and commercial applications, is pleased to announce the addition of Lieutenant General (Ret.) John Evans to its Strategic Advisory Board. With extensive leadership experience in military aviation and operational command, LTG Evans will provide valuable insights to help guide Vision Products’ growth and innovation in advanced head mounted display technologies.





LTG Evans served for 36 years in the U.S. Army, culminating in his role as the Commanding General of U.S. Army North (Fifth Army). A highly decorated officer, he has held multiple leadership positions in Army aviation, special operations, and joint operational commands, bringing a wealth of expertise in military technology integration and force modernization.

“John’s deep knowledge of Army aviation and operational requirements will be instrumental as we continue developing next-generation head-mounted displays for military pilots and ground forces,” said Dr. Michael Browne, President of Vision Products. “His strategic vision and firsthand experience in complex operational environments, including being the commanding general of the Army’s Special Operations Aviation Command, will provide invaluable guidance as we enhance situational awareness and mission effectiveness for Soldiers and pilots.”

Vision Products is at the forefront of augmented reality and digital night vision solutions, delivering advanced, wide-field-of-view HMDs for defense applications. The addition of LTG Evans reinforces the company’s commitment to aligning its technological advancements with the evolving needs of military operators.

“I am excited to join Vision Products and contribute to the advancement of innovative head mounted display systems that improve operational effectiveness,” said LTG Evans. “The company’s expertise in high-resolution optics and augmented reality solutions is critical to ensuring our pilots and Soldiers have the best tools to operate safely and effectively in demanding environments.”

About Vision Products

Vision Products, LLC, based in Campbell, California, is a leading provider of high-performance head-mounted displays for military, aerospace, and commercial applications. The company specializes in wide-field-of-view augmented reality and digital night vision solutions, delivering mission-critical technology to enhance operational capability in the most challenging environments. For more information, visit www.visionproducts.llc.

Contacts

Media Contact:

Ben Mall



Director of Business Development



Vision Products, LLC



Phone: (949) 485-0484



Email: b.mall@visionproducts.llc