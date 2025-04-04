Blackmagic Design Announces Blackmagic PYXIS Pro Handle and Pro Grip

Top handle with built in OLED viewfinder and microphone, and side grip with secure hand strap transforms Blackmagic PYXIS into a flexible broadcast camera!

NAB 2025, Las Vegas, USA – Friday, April 4, 2025 – Blackmagic Design today announced Blackmagic PYXIS Pro Handle and Blackmagic PYXIS Pro Grip, two new accessories that transform Blackmagic PYXIS into a flexible run and gun camera for broadcast and documentary work. Blackmagic PYXIS Pro Handle includes an integrated HD OLED viewfinder, stereo microphone, record start/stop and custom function buttons. The Blackmagic PYXIS Pro Grip is a side grip for video production and includes a zoom rocker and hand strap for secure and comfortable shooting. Blackmagic PYXIS Pro Handle and Blackmagic PYXIS Pro Grip will be available in July from Blackmagic Design resellers worldwide. The Blackmagic PYXIS Pro Handle will be priced at US$895 and the Blackmagic PYXIS Pro Grip at US$119.

Blackmagic PYXIS Pro Handle and Blackmagic PYXIS Pro Grip will be on display at the Blackmagic Design NAB 2025 booth #SL216.

Blackmagic PYXIS Pro Handle is a convenient top handle that attaches to Blackmagic PYXIS cameras. But it’s more than just a simple handle, it’s a powerful accessory that helps bring digital film quality to broadcast and television production. The integrated viewfinder makes outdoors and handheld shooting accurate and easy! Customers get a high quality HD OLED display with built in proximity sensor, 4 element glass diopter for incredible accuracy with a wide -4 to +4 focus adjustment. A built in digital focus chart ensures customers get perfect viewfinder focus setup. Customers can also view important status information such as frame guides. The viewfinder even pivots up and down, making it easier to shoot comfortably from high or low positions.

Blackmagic PYXIS Pro Handle also incorporates a high quality stereo microphone with an ultra low noise floor for great sound in any location. In conjunction with the professional audio connections on Blackmagic PYXIS cameras, this additional microphone lets customers record separate audio tracks without an external mixer. The top of the handle also features a tally light, customizable function buttons, a record start/stop button and an assignable zoom rocker which lets customers control compatible zoom lenses. There are even two 1/4″ thread mounts for attaching accessories such as video lights or wireless receivers. Blackmagic PYXIS Pro Handle is simple to install onto the camera and connects via a single USB-C cable which attaches using locking screws for a secure connection.

Blackmagic PYXIS Pro Grip is a video style side grip for broadcast production with Blackmagic PYXIS cameras. It incorporates an adjustable hand strap for secure and comfortable shooting with a conveniently located record start/stop button that customers can easily access with their thumb. There is even a customizable zoom rocker that lets customers control compatible zoom lenses. Like the Blackmagic PYXIS Pro Handle, the PYXIS Pro Grip is easy to attach to Blackmagic PYXIS cameras and connects to the camera’s USB-C port, or into the USB-C loop port on the Blackmagic PYXIS Pro Handle when attached.

“Blackmagic PYXIS has been well received but we’ve wanted to make it an even better camera for broadcast and television news,” said Grant Petty, Blackmagic Design CEO. “These new accessories push Blackmagic PYXIS way beyond what a traditional broadcast camera can do. When combined with Blackmagic Cloud, customers can be out on a job and have footage arriving back at the studio in real time. We can’t wait to see more digital film quality in the broadcast environment!”

Blackmagic PYXIS Pro Handle Features

Broadcast top handle for Blackmagic PYXIS cameras.

Built in HD OLED display with precision glass optics.

Built in stereo microphone.

Record start/stop button.

Assignable function buttons.

Zoom control for compatible zoom lenses.

1/4″ mounting points for accessories.

Blackmagic PYXIS Pro Grip Features

Broadcast side grip for Blackmagic PYXIS cameras.

Adjustable hand strap.

Record start/stop button.

Zoom control for compatible zoom lenses.

Availability and Price

The Blackmagic PYXIS Pro Handle and Blackmagic PYXIS Pro Grip will be available in July from Blackmagic Design resellers worldwide. The Blackmagic PYXIS Pro Handle will be priced at US$895 and the Blackmagic PYXIS Pro Grip at US$119, excluding local duties and taxes.

Press Photography

Product photos of Blackmagic PYXIS Pro Handle and Blackmagic PYXIS Pro Grip, as well as all other Blackmagic Design products, are available atwww.blackmagicdesign.com/media/images.

About Blackmagic Design

Blackmagic Design creates the world’s highest quality video editing products, digital film cameras, color correctors, video converters, video monitoring, routers, live production switchers, disk recorders, waveform monitors and real time film scanners for the feature film, post production and television broadcast industries. Blackmagic Design’s DeckLink capture cards launched a revolution in quality and affordability in post production, while the company’s Emmy™ award winning DaVinci color correction products have dominated the television and film industry since 1984. Blackmagic Design continues ground breaking innovations including 6G-SDI and 12G-SDI products and stereoscopic 3D and Ultra HD workflows. Founded by world leading post production editors and engineers, Blackmagic Design has offices in the USA, UK, Japan, Singapore and Australia. For more information, please go to www.blackmagicdesign.com.