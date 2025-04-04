Blackmagic Design Announces New Blackmagic Videohub Mini 12G Routers

World’s smallest rack mount 12G-SDI routers with clean switch on each output, plus front panel routing buttons and 12G-SDI connection plus USB webcam output!

NAB 2025, Las Vegas, USA – Friday, April 4, 2025 – Blackmagic Design today announced Blackmagic Videohub Mini 12G, a new family of compact Videohub 12G routers for customers working in limited spaces. Available in 3 models, Blackmagic Videohub Mini 12G includes a ⅓ rack width 4×2 model, a ½ rack width 6×2 model, and a ⅔ rack width 8×4 model. While adding extra inputs to SDI broadcast equipment, all models also feature 12G-SDI connections that work in SD, HD, and Ultra HD video standards and a clean switch that is selected on the video outputs. Blackmagic Videohub Mini is available immediately from Blackmagic Design resellers worldwide from US$595.

The Blackmagic Videohub Mini will be demonstrated on the Blackmagic Design NAB 2025 booth #SL216.

The Blackmagic Videohub Mini routers are the perfect solution for adding extra inputs to their SDI equipment. They are available in 3 models, including a ⅓ rack width 4×2 model, a ½ rack width 6×2 model, and a ⅔ rack width 8×4 model. All connections are 12G-SDI, so they work in SD, HD and Ultra HD video standards. They also have a new type of clean switch that’s selected on the video outputs, not locked into the inputs. This means customers can route a specific source with clean switch to one output while switching the same source as a direct feed to other outputs. The front panel features video routing buttons, but it also has emergency 12G-SDI video connections and a USB webcam video output.

Blackmagic Videohub Mini routers are designed for adding extra inputs to all types of SDI broadcast equipment. They are designed to be small, so they take up very little space in mobile racks, where space is limited. Customers can add extra inputs to ATEM switchers, or add input selection to streaming encoders and HyperDeck recorders. Customers can also use it to add extra inputs to video monitors. Routers are fantastic because customers can make changes to connections without frantically patching cables in the middle of a job. If customers have an urgent customer need or emergency, customers can connect gear to the SDI connections on the front panel. That means customers can handle the unexpected without rewiring their rack.

The front panel design of the Blackmagic Videohub Mini has been designed for fast cut-bus style switching with dedicated buttons for outputs and inputs. To route a video connection, simply select the destination button and then press the source button. That provides all the routing control customers need, even though the routers are designed to fit into small, portable racks. The front panel also has 12G-SDI video connections for patching in external gear, and the front panel input connection will override the highest rear input connection when video is connected. The front panel also has a USB webcam output so customers can connect a computer for recording, video scopes or streaming software.

If customers urgently need to plug in external gear, customers can use the front panel connections. All models have 12G-SDI in, and the 6×2 and 8×4 models also have 12G-SDI out. There is also a USB-C webcam out.

All models of Blackmagic Videohub Mini feature advanced 12G-SDI connections which are multi rate so they support any SD, HD and Ultra HD video format up to 2160p60. That means customers can connect any SD, HD-SDI, 3G-SDI, 6G-SDI and 12G-SDI equipment. Plus Blackmagic Videohub Mini also supports routing any video standard on the same router at the same time. 12G-SDI gives customers high frame rate Ultra HD via a single BNC connection that also works with all their regular HD equipment, so customers can seamlessly switch different video inputs and the SDI output standard will change automatically. With 12G-SDI customers get a future proof technology that connects to the equipment customers have now and in the future.

All models of the Blackmagic Videohub Mini feature a “clean switch” function that ensures stable video transitions when switching between sources. However, the clean switch feature is unique because it’s set on each output, not on the inputs. This is important because the re-sync processors needed for clean switch can add or remove video frames from the video. So this means customers could set a HyperDeck recorder to a non-clean switch direct feed because customers don’t want extra frames inserted, while a monitor or streaming encoder router output could use the clean switch, ensuring seamless source changes. The clean switch will lock sources to input 1 or the reference input on the 6×2 and 8×4 models.

All models of Blackmagic Videohub Mini feature built-in SDI re-clocking on every 12G-SDI input. SDI re-clocking regenerates the video signal to ensure optimal video quality and prevent SDI data errors. This is extremely important because longer video cables degrade the signal. Expensive premium “digital” cables can provide some assistance, but they are still unable to completely eliminate signal integrity loss caused by the increasing length of cables. By re-clocking all the SDI devices in their studio, all their equipment will receive a regenerated signal with enhanced jitter performance. That means customers get longer cable lengths and the absence of video dropouts.

Blackmagic Videohub Mini features incredibly useful 12G-SDI patch connectors on the front panel for direct video access. This means customers don’t have to fumble around in the back of a rack with cables, so customers won’t accidentally unplug something crucial. That’s great when customers need to add external extra gear in an emergency. Or customers have an unexpected client need. All models have a front panel 12G-SDI input that overrides the highest rear video input when connected. The 6×2 and 8×4 models also feature a front panel 12G-SDI output that’s the same video as the highest output number. Using the highest inputs and outputs is preferred as they are the least likely used connections on any video router.

Customers can live stream directly from the router’s front panel because the front USB-C connection functions as an HD webcam video source. The software is tricked into thinking the router is a common webcam, but it’s really an SDI video source. Customers get full compatibility with any video software in full resolution 1080HD quality. If their video source is Ultra HD, then it will be down converted to HD for the webcam output.

All Blackmagic Videohub routers can be remotely controlled, which is vital in large broadcast studios where the equipment connected to the router is located in different areas of the building. There are 2 different types of hardware panels available. The Videohub Master Control Pro is similar to the front panel and has a spin knob, LCD and shortcut buttons. While the Videohub Smart Control Pro model features all buttons and is generally programmed so the panel controls a single router output with each button programmed to a router input.

If customers need to remotely control a Blackmagic Videohub Mini, then Videohub Software Control is an ideal solution because it’s free to download. Videohub Software Control is compatible with both Mac and Windows, allowing customers to run it on the computers customers already use for creative work. The software has large, easy-to-press icon style buttons. Each button can be customized to either a router input or a router output, and customers can also assign each button a custom icon to aid visual identification. The big buttons are great for use on a touchscreen PC, where the software becomes a large screen XY control panel. Customers can even download a version of the software for the Apple iPad.

“We’re really excited about introducing the new Videohub 12G routers to help customers solve a lot of routing problems when working in different broadcast areas with limited space,” said Grant Petty, Blackmagic Design CEO. “The new Blackmagic Videohub Mini 12G models have the same great features as the larger models but are designed to fit into smaller spaces such as portable racks and broadcast trucks. Plus, the new clean switch set on the output, not the input, makes the Blackmagic Videohub Mini 12G a really powerful little router.”

Blackmagic Videohub Mini Features

Compact mixed format 12G-SDI video routers.

Available in 4×2, 6×2 and 8×4 models.

Includes front panel 12G-SDI input for emergency patch connections.

Zero latency 12G-SDI supports SD, HD, and Ultra HD up to 2160p60.

Clean switch on each output.

SDI re-clocking on all 12G-SDI inputs.

Front panel USB-C webcam output.

Works with Videohub Master Control Pro and Videohub Smart Control Pro control panels.

Supports Videohub Software Control for Mac, Windows and iPad.

Localized for 13 popular languages.

Includes free SDK for integration into broadcast automation systems.

Availability and Price

Blackmagic Videohub Mini is available now from US$595, excluding local duties and taxes, from Blackmagic Design resellers worldwide.

Press Photography

Product photos of the Blackmagic Videohub Mini 12G Routers, as well as all other Blackmagic Design products, are available at www.blackmagicdesign.com/media/images.

About Blackmagic Design

Blackmagic Design creates the world’s highest quality video editing products, digital film cameras, color correctors, video converters, video monitoring, routers, live production switchers, disk recorders, waveform monitors and real time film scanners for the feature film, post production and television broadcast industries. Blackmagic Design’s DeckLink capture cards launched a revolution in quality and affordability in post production, while the company’s Emmy™ award winning DaVinci color correction products have dominated the television and film industry since 1984. Blackmagic Design continues ground breaking innovations including 6G-SDI and 12G-SDI products and stereoscopic 3D and Ultra HD workflows. Founded by world leading post production editors and engineers, Blackmagic Design has offices in the USA, UK, Japan, Singapore and Australia. For more information, please go to www.blackmagicdesign.com.