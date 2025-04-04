Blackmagic Design Announces New Blackmagic 2110 IP UpDownCross 12G

New rack mount converter supports converting between all SD, HD and Ultra HD video standards via 12G-SDI, HDMI and SMPTE-2110 IP video connections.

NAB 2025, Las Vegas, USA – Friday, April 4, 2025 – Blackmagic Design today announced Blackmagic 2110 IP UpDownCross 12G, a new standards converter for live production and broadcast that lets customers convert between any SD, HD or Ultra HD video format via 12G-SDI, HDMI and SMPTE-2110 IP video connections. This new converter has a rack mount design with a front panel LCD for video and audio monitoring plus menus. Blackmagic 2110 IP UpDownCross 12G will be available in June from Blackmagic Design resellers worldwide for US$545.

Blackmagic 2110 IP UpDownCross 12G will be demonstrated on the Blackmagic Design NAB 2025 booth #SL216.

The Blackmagic 2110 IP Converters have been designed to integrate SDI equipment into 2110 IP broadcast systems. The rack mount models can be installed in equipment racks right next to the equipment users are converting. Adding converters means customers get a low cost way to transform all their video equipment to SMPTE-2110. Simply add a Blackmagic 2110 IP Converter to live production switchers, disk recorders, streaming processors, cameras, TVs and more.

The Blackmagic 2110 IP UpDownCross 12G is a premium standards converter for live production and broadcast. It allows customers to convert between any equipment with 2110 IP video, 12G-SDI, and HDMI video connections. It’s only ⅓ the rack width. Customers get the highest quality video conversion between all SD, HD, and Ultra HD video standards. It has an elegant design with an LCD display, speaker, and headphone jack. The LCD also has menus for setting the video standard, which also ensures valuable equipment is protected by always sending the correct video output signal. The USB port on the front panel even works as an HD webcam. It also has a reference input for large broadcast systems.

Blackmagic 2110 IP UpDownCross 12G features multi rate 12G-SDI connections that work with all SD, HD and Ultra HD equipment and video formats up to 2160p60, as well as Level A and B devices. The converter features one 12G-SDI input with a loop output that bypasses all processing, an HDMI 2.0 input, reference in, two 12G-SDI outputs and an HDMI 2.0 output.

The 12G-SDI connections feature built in re-sync so all conversions match the reference input video timing signal. In addition, the converter has extremely low SDI jitter and high quality multi-tap video filters. This allows customers to use longer cables to maintain the integrity of the signal for broadcast quality video. Audio is also automatically delayed based on the conversion being performed and then embedded back into the signal so it’s always perfectly synchronized with the video.

Blackmagic 2110 IP products conform to the SMPTE ST-2110 standard for IP video, which specifies the transport, synchronization and description of 10 bit video, audio and ancillary data over managed IP networks for broadcast. It can also re-sync SDI inputs to a common PTP clock or external gear can lock to the reference output that’s also generated from the PTP clock.

“We really wanted to bring our existing UpDownCross converter up to Ultra HD, but also add SMPTE-2110 IP video support,” said Grant Petty, Blackmagic Design CEO. “The new Blackmagic 2110 IP UpDownCross 12G model is great for modern workflows where clients need to convert a wide array of video standards, plus they’re rack mountable so customers can place them almost anywhere. We can’t wait to see how customers use them in their studios, on set or even at live events!”

Blackmagic 2110 IP UpDownCross 12G Features

Converts any SD, HD or Ultra HD format to any other SD, HD or Ultra HD format.

Converts between 12G-SDI, HDMI and SMPTE-2110 IP video connections.

Rack mount design with front panel controls.

Re-syncs SDI inputs to a common PTP clock.

Low latency, open standard Blackmagic IP10 codec.

Redundant power supplies.

Availability and Price

Blackmagic 2110 IP UpDownCross 12G will be available in June for US$545, excluding local duties and taxes, from Blackmagic Design resellers worldwide.

Press Photography

Product photos of the Blackmagic 2110 IP UpDownCross 12G, as well as all other Blackmagic Design products, are available at www.blackmagicdesign.com/media/images.

About Blackmagic Design

Blackmagic Design creates the world’s highest quality video editing products, digital film cameras, color correctors, video converters, video monitoring, routers, live production switchers, disk recorders, waveform monitors and real time film scanners for the feature film, post production and television broadcast industries. Blackmagic Design’s DeckLink capture cards launched a revolution in quality and affordability in post production, while the company’s Emmy™ award winning DaVinci color correction products have dominated the television and film industry since 1984. Blackmagic Design continues ground breaking innovations including 6G-SDI and 12G-SDI products and stereoscopic 3D and Ultra HD workflows. Founded by world leading post production editors and engineers, Blackmagic Design has offices in the USA, UK, Japan, Singapore and Australia. For more information, please go to www.blackmagicdesign.com.