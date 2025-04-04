Blackmagic Design Announces New Blackmagic 2110 IP SDI to HDMI 12G

New video converters support converting from 2110 IP or 12G-SDI video to HDMI in all SD, HD and Ultra HD video standards.

NAB 2025, Las Vegas, USA – Friday, April 4, 2025 – Blackmagic Design today announced two new 2110 IP converter models, Blackmagic 2110 IP SDI to HDMI 12G and Blackmagic 2110 IP SDI to HDMI 12G-10. These new models are designed to allow the latest OLED TV to be used for color accurate monitoring, such as in color grading and edit suites. They will convert 2110 IP video or 12G-SDI video to HDMI in all SD, HD and Ultra HD video standards and include XLR analog outputs for driving powered speakers for audio monitoring. The converters include variable gain and delay for perfect AV sync and 3D LUTs for color calibrating displays. Blackmagic 2110 IP SDI to HDMI 12G models will be available in June from Blackmagic Design resellers worldwide from US$495.

Blackmagic 2110 IP SDI to HDMI 12G and Blackmagic 2110 IP to SDI HDMI 12G-10 will be demonstrated on the Blackmagic Design NAB 2025 booth #SL216.

Designed for critical color accurate monitoring using the latest generation of OLED TVs, Blackmagic 2110 IP SDI to HDMI will convert 2110 IP or 12G-SDI video to HDMI in all SD, HD and Ultra HD video standards. Customers also get 3D LUTs for accurate calibration of HDMI displays. Plus the 2 channel XLR analog monitoring out supports remote level and custom delays for driving powered speakers. The front panel also includes an LCD, speaker and headphone socket for monitoring.

The larger Blackmagic 2110 IP SDI to HDMI 12G-10 model has extra XLR analog outputs, 10 in total, all de embedded from the video source. This allows a full surround sound setup in theaters and grading rooms. All speakers can be adjusted up and down in volume using the knob on the front of the converter or via a remote volume control. Plus all analog audio outputs feature a customizable delay for perfect AV sync with TVs and projectors. The front panel also includes an LCD, speaker and headphone socket.

The Blackmagic 2110 IP Converters have been designed to integrate SDI equipment into 2110 IP broadcast systems. The rack mount models can be installed in equipment racks right next to the equipment users are converting. Adding converters means customers get a low cost way to transform all their video equipment to SMPTE-2110. Simply add a Blackmagic 2110 IP Converter to live production switchers, disk recorders, streaming processors, cameras, TVs and more.

Blackmagic 2110 IP products conform to the SMPTE ST-2110 standard for IP video, which specifies the transport, synchronization and description of 10 bit video, audio and ancillary data over managed IP networks for broadcast. It can also re-sync SDI inputs to a common PTP clock or external gear can lock to the reference output that’s also generated from the PTP clock.

“We wanted to create a converter for modern monitoring workflows with OLED TVs and multichannel sound,” said Grant Petty, Blackmagic Design CEO. “These new Blackmagic 2110 IP SDI to HDMI 12G converters are the perfect monitoring solution for HDMI displays with 3D LUTs and even support for up to 10 channels of audio. Plus, with 2110 IP video support, we’re certain our customers are going to find them incredibly useful on set or in their studios!”

Blackmagic 2110 IP SDI to HDMI 12G Features

Converts from 12G-SDI or SMPTE-2110 IP to HDMI.

Rack mount design with front panel controls.

LCD with video and audio monitoring, as well as menus.

Front panel speaker and headphone connection.

Supports 3D LUTs for accurate calibration.

2 or 10 channel XLR outputs with variable gain and delay.

Low latency, open standard Blackmagic IP10 codec.

Redundant power supply.

Availability and Price

Blackmagic 2110 IP SDI to HDMI 12G will be available in June from US$495, excluding local duties and taxes, from Blackmagic Design resellers worldwide.

