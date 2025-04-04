Blackmagic Design Announces New HyperDeck Shuttle 4K Pro

Desktop based HyperDeck with large 7″ LCD, ergonomic transport controls, built-in network storage, and recording in H.264, H.265, Apple ProRes and DNx file formats!

NAB 2025, Las Vegas, USA – Friday, April 4, 2025 – Blackmagic Design today announced HyperDeck Shuttle 4K Pro, a new live media player and master recorder. The design includes ergonomic physical controls so customers can search through lots of media and play clips. It also has a large built in 7-inch LCD touchscreen for monitoring and scopes. HyperDeck Shuttle 4K Pro features 12G-SDI and HDMI for recording to Apple ProRes, DNx, H.264 and H.265 files in all video standards up to 2160p. With 10G Ethernet and internal M.2 media, HyperDeck Shuttle 4K Pro is more than a HyperDeck as it’s also a network storage device. That means it can share its media with large workflows of editors and colorists.

The HyperDeck Shuttle 4K Pro will be demonstrated on the Blackmagic Design NAB 2025 booth #SL216.

HyperDeck Shuttle is perfectly designed for the desktop. This means the front panel can be operated with a single hand. The gentle angle allows the hand to rest on the search dial, and the control buttons are positioned under the fingertips. The large 7-inch HDR display has buttons for playback, pause and recording functions, as well as a mini playback timeline so customers can scroll through their clips.

A “HUD”, or heads-up display, is included that overlays important information such as timecode, media status and audio meters. Customers can also enable full broadcast scopes via the touch screen, and enable features such as focus assist and an RGB exposure histogram. The HyperDeck Shuttle 4K Pro’s settings can also be changed through the on-screen menus. Plus, customers can load and save 3D LUTs.

HyperDeck Shuttle includes a control panel that’s very fast to use. The buttons are similar to a traditional broadcast deck. Simply press the record button and customers instantly start recording the video input to a file. It will record in the file format that has been set in the record menu. There are other buttons for playback, to cue to the start of the clip and to move to the next clip. The large machined metal search dial supports shuttle, jog and scroll so customers can find clips fast. Plus all deck control functions can be triggered remotely using the Ethernet network.

HyperDeck Shuttle has been designed to record directly to network storage. That means customers don’t need to mess around with media cards because they can store all their media in a central place. Plus HyperDeck Shuttle 4K Pro has space for M.2 flash storage cards, so the network storage is built in. This means any editing system can just log into the HyperDeck Shuttle 4K Pro and access all the media in one location. DaVinci Resolve can also edit media while it’s being recorded. Managing the storage is easy, as customers just browse the network storage, then select the folder customers want to record into.

HyperDeck Shuttle supports the most popular codecs in use today. Customers get broadcast quality DNx and Apple ProRes file formats. However, customers also get space saving H.264/5 when recording in NTSC, PAL, 720p, 1080p, 1080i, 1080PsF and 2160p formats. Customers get tight 60:1 to 285:1 compression ratios for small files at full broadcast quality. Customers can choose uncompressed PCM or AAC audio for uploading files to YouTube. HyperDeck Shuttle supports both ExFAT on Windows and HFS+ on Mac disk formats, allowing disks to be mounted and read on both platforms. Customers also get support for recording long events into a single video file.

Despite its small size, the HyperDeck Shuttle models have a wide range of video and audio connections. The video input can be connected to cameras and switchers such as ATEM, and the video outputs can be connected to monitors for presentations or ATEM switchers as a long form media player. Imagine playing commercials, promos or music videos into ATEM switchers from HyperDeck Shuttle. The rear panel also includes a 12V DC power input and a power supply is included. The Ethernet connection allows control and remote file uploads. The USB-C expansion port can be used to record to large external disks or for software updates. The SD card slot supports both SD cards and UHS-II cards.

The advanced HyperDeck Shuttle 4K Pro includes the latest 12G-SDI and HDMI 4K video connections. Standard definition support includes NTSC and PAL. 720p HD standards include 720p50 and 59.94p. 1080i HD interlaced standards include 1080i50 and 1080i59.94. 1080p HD television standards include 1080p23.98, 24, 25, 29.97, 30, 50, 59.94 and 60p. HyperDeck Shuttle 4K Pro even handles 1080 PsF formats. 12G-SDI and HDMI 4K also handles Ultra HD in all television standards including 2160p23.98, 24, 25, 29.97, 50, 59.94 and 60p. SDI also supports both level A and level B when working in 3G-SDI rates.

The powerful HyperDeck Shuttle 4K Pro has extremely fast 10G Ethernet. The network speeds are so fast that lots of editors and colorists can access the built-in HyperDeck M.2 storage over their network, all at the same time. Customers can also transfer files via an easy-to-use HTTP/S web interface or an FTP client. For broadcast automation control, HyperDeck uses the Ethernet connection and a simple text-based protocol, which customers can test with a simple Telnet client. A REST protocol is also supported for custom automation and it’s fully documented in the manual. This means HyperDeck Shuttle 4K Pro is a fully self-contained broadcast server for ingest, media management and play out.

Customers will be prepared for the latest HDR workflows with the HyperDeck Shuttle 4K Pro’s support for the latest HDR video standards because it has an HDR screen with a wide color gamut. Even the built-in scopes automatically transition to HDR scopes when working with HDR formats. Files are tagged with the correct HDR information then SDI and HDMI inputs will also automatically detect HDR video standards. Static metadata PQ and HLG formats are handled according to the ST2084 standard. The bright LCD has a wider color gamut so can handle both Rec. 2020 and Rec. 709 colorspaces. The built in HyperDeck Shuttle 4K Pro LCD color gamut can even handle 100% of the DCI-P3 format.

The HyperDeck Shuttle 4K Pro offers powerful built-in waveform monitoring for high end work, ensuring compliance with broadcast standards. The waveform display provides a traditional luminance (brightness) level view of their input or playback signal. The vectorscope display allows customers to see the intensity of color at 100% SDI reference levels. Customers also get RGB and YUV parade displays which are ideal for color correction and checking for illegal levels. Histogram shows the distribution of white to black detail in their images and highlights or shadows clipping. The built-in scopes can be overlayed on live video or displayed as a small picture-in-picture view at the top right of the scope.

HyperDeck Shuttle 4K Pro supports adding a built-in M.2 flash memory storage card, transforming it into network storage. That means multiple users can access recordings over the local network, plus it can sync to Blackmagic Cloud. DaVinci Resolve will also sync the media so customers can work with editors, colorists, VFX artists and audio engineers anywhere in the world. It’s an easy-to-use global collaborative workflow. HyperDeck Shuttle 4K Pro also records H.265 HD proxy files, which upload in seconds. The proxy even syncs during recording, so remote DaVinci Resolve editors get the media before the HyperDeck has stopped recording. Blackmagic Cloud is also an excellent media backup solution.

The HyperDeck Shuttle 4K Pro has an advanced digital slate and metadata features that make it extremely fast to add metadata to any shot. Simply swipe left or right from the edge of the screen to bring up the digital slate. Customers can even select take numbers to be automatically incremented when they start and stop recording, so customers don’t have to enter them manually for each shot. Customers can also set reel numbers to increment each time they format a card. All metadata is saved with the files and available in post production with software such as DaVinci Resolve. Then let the DaVinci Resolve source tape organize all their shots based on metadata. Simply scroll and select shots.

The innovative Blackmagic OS has been designed for high performance film and broadcast products and it manages all functions on HyperDeck Shuttle. Blackmagic OS offers instant power on and powerful features like video recording, timecode, audio, menu overlays, fast networking, multi-disk media management and localization. On HyperDeck Shuttle 4K Pro, the menus are displayed on the built-in touch screen.

“This is the most powerful HyperDeck we have released.” said Grant Petty, Blackmagic Design CEO. “Customers can use it as a master recorder and clip player for live production, but it can also be the centre of an on-set recording and storage workflow with multiple editors and colorists collaborating and grading on set. They can even use it as a desktop waveform monitor!”

HyperDeck Shuttle 4K Pro Features

Compact desktop design.

Large LCD screen with touch user interface.

Traditional broadcast deck controls with large search dial.

Record directly to network storage or M.2 flash cards.

Records standard H.264, H.265, Apple ProRes and DNx files.

Supports latest broadcast technology connections.

Latest multi rate 12G-SDI and HDMI 4K for SD, HD and Ultra HD.

10G Ethernet for extremely fast remote media upload.

Advanced HDR support with bright wide gamut LCD.

Built in scopes include waveform, vector, parade and histogram.

Digital slate and direct metadata entry.

Powerful operating system with menus displayed on built in touchscreen.

Availability and Price

HyperDeck Shuttle 4K Pro is available now from US$1,495, excluding local duties and taxes, from Blackmagic Design resellers worldwide.

