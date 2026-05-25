Black Book Research Releases State of Digital Healthcare IT 2026: Egypt Market Report

New report examines Egypt’s healthcare IT modernization, Universal Health Insurance rollout, digital claims, EHR adoption, pharmacy technology, diagnostics, AI, cybersecurity, and vendor landscape

Black Book Research has released State of Digital Healthcare IT 2026: Egypt, a new market intelligence report analyzing one of the Middle East and Africa’s most important healthcare IT growth markets as Egypt advances Universal Health Insurance, public-provider modernization, private-sector expansion, digital claims, pharmacy access, diagnostics digitization, telehealth, and AI-enabled care operations.

Industry stakeholders can download the report at no charge at:

https://blackbookmarketresearch.com/register-for-2026-black-book-state-of-healthcare-radiology-information-europe

The report identifies Egypt as a population-scale healthcare IT transformation market, not a simple EHR replacement opportunity. Egypt’s market is being shaped by the Ministry of Health and Population, Universal Health Insurance Authority, General Authority for Healthcare, GAHAR, Unified Procurement Authority, eHealth Company, governorate-level rollout, private hospital groups, diagnostics networks, pharmacies, payers, TPAs, and digital health platforms.

“Egypt’s healthcare IT market is moving from fragmented digitization toward coordinated infrastructure,” said Doug Brown, Founder of Black Book Research. “The most competitive vendors will be those that can support Arabic-language workflows, UHI reimbursement readiness, claims and coding, diagnostics integration, pharmacy access, cybersecurity, and phased implementation across public and private care settings.”

Key findings from the report

Egypt’s healthcare IT market is a high-growth, cost-sensitive, public-private transformation market with substantial local partnership requirements.

EHR and EMR maturity remains uneven , with stronger adoption in selected private networks, diagnostic groups, digital-first platforms, and UHI-enabled facilities.

Universal Health Insurance is creating sustained demand for enrollment, eligibility, claims, coding, pricing, provider contracting, accreditation evidence, utilization review, and payment controls .

Digital claims and medical coding are becoming core infrastructure for payer sustainability, provider performance reporting, fraud-waste-abuse controls, and reimbursement governance .

Pharmacy and medication access are major growth layers, including digital pharmacy, chronic refills, prescription capture, pharmacy benefit management, delivery, adherence, and stockout visibility .

Diagnostics digitization is accelerating demand for LIS, RIS/PACS, teleradiology, enterprise imaging, digital pathology, structured reporting, AI triage, and patient-result delivery .

AI adoption is expected to be practical and workflow-led, with demand in radiology, pathology, documentation, claims review, coding support, queue management, chronic disease management, and patient communication .

Cybersecurity is becoming a procurement requirement as hospitals, claims platforms, digital pharmacies, labs, imaging systems, cloud infrastructure, and connected devices become more integrated.

The report includes a 70-vendor and operator directory covering national authorities, Egyptian healthtech firms, private providers, diagnostics networks, pharmacy platforms, MENA digital health companies, global enterprise vendors, cloud providers, cybersecurity suppliers, imaging firms, and diagnostics technology companies.

Vendor landscape highlighted

The report reviews Egypt-relevant market participants across functional layers, including national and public-sector entities such as MoHP, UHIA, General Authority for Healthcare, GAHAR, UPA, eHealth Company, MCIT, ITIDA, Egyptian Drug Authority, and Egyptian Ambulance Authority.

Egypt-based and regional digital health platforms reviewed include Vezeeta, Yodawy, Chefaa, Rology, Doxx, Esaal, Shezlong, O7 Therapy, Bypa-ss / HealthTag, Smart Medical Services, AXA OneHealth, Grinta, Fawry, Paymob, and PaySky.

The report also covers private provider and diagnostics operators including Alameda Healthcare, Cleopatra Hospitals Group, Integrated Diagnostics Holdings, Al Borg Labs, and Al Mokhtabar Labs, along with global healthcare IT, cloud, imaging, cybersecurity, and enterprise technology suppliers active or applicable to the Egypt market.

State of Digital Healthcare IT 2026: Egypt is designed for healthcare technology vendors, investors, public-sector leaders, private provider executives, payers, TPAs, pharmacy platforms, diagnostics networks, cybersecurity firms, AI developers, cloud infrastructure providers, and transformation teams evaluating Egypt’s healthcare IT market through 2030.

About Black Book Research

Black Book Research is an independent healthcare technology market research and public-interest insights firm producing global benchmarking, market intelligence, and vendor-performance reports based on verified frontline user experience, stakeholder polling, and sector-specific research. Black Book has actively surveyed IT users in the Middle East, and Egypt in particular for over twenty-two years. Media contact research@blackbookmarketresearch.com or 1 800 873 6590

Download the report at no charge:

Black Book Research is an impartial, global, vendor-independent research organization, free from sponsorship influence, that has provided more than 40 complimentary industry reports in 2026 to date, delivering detailed, unbiased intelligence for healthcare delivery organizations, consumers, startups, incumbent vendors, investors, media, and the broader healthcare ecosystem.

https://blackbookmarketresearch.com/register-for-2026-black-book-state-of-healthcare-radiology-information-europe

SOURCE: Black Book Research

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