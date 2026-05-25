ZTEST Electronics Inc. Announces Fiscal 2026 Q3 Results with 13.9% Year Over Year Revenue Growth

ZTEST Electronics Inc. (“ZTEST” or the “Company“) (CSE:ZTE)(OTCID:ZTSTF) is pleased to announce Fiscal 2026 Q3 revenues of $2,339,624, an increase of 13.9 % from the same period last year, with net income increasing over 46% to $376,288.

Enhancing the revenue growth, the Company also accomplished a notable gain of more than 25% in gross margins, climbing to $1,044,552 from $833,532 in Q3 2025.

The Company continues to generate positive cash flows from operations and has added $1,230,110 (24.6%) to working capital, and $1,133,185 (19.3%) to capital under management since the start of the fiscal year.

Net income for the quarter was $376,288, and for the nine-month period was $1,039,155, representing improvements of almost 47% and 32% respectively, when compared to March 2025.

Financial Highlights Three months ended (in thousands of dollars, except per share amounts) Mar 31

2026 Mar 31

2025 Revenue 2,340 2,105 Gross Margin 1,045 833 EBITDA 618 424 Net Income 376 256 Basic Net Income Per Share 0.010 0.007 Operating Cash Flow 532 392

As at (in thousands of dollars) Mar 31

2026 Mar 31

2025 Cash 4,977 3,867 Working Capital 6,238 4,648 Long-Term Debt 6 73 Shareholders’ Equity 6,990 5,550

CEO Steve Smith, commented, “We are pleased that the Company has negotiated a new five-year lease extension, commencing April 1, 2026, realizing very favorable lease payments, relative to prevailing market rates. Management believes the facility provides sufficient capacity to accommodate significant future production growth, although there can be no assurance that such growth will occur, without imposing meaningful space constraints.

We are encouraged by the continued momentum in our business, with strong year-over-year growth in revenue and earnings, demonstrating the strength of our customer relationships and the resilience of our operating model.”

About ZTEST Electronics Inc.

ZTEST Electronics Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiary Permatech Electronics Corporation (“Permatech”), offers Electronic Manufacturing Services (EMS) to a wide range of customers. Permatech’s offering includes Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Assembly, Materials Management and Testing services. Permatech operates from an ISO 9001:2015 certified facility in North York, Ontario, Canada. Permatech is a contract assembler of complex circuit boards, serving customers in the Medical, Power, Computer, Telecommunications, Wireless, Industrial, Trucking, Wearables and Consumer Electronics markets. It specializes in servicing customers who are looking for high yield and require high quality and rapid-turnaround on low and mid-volume production of high complexity products.

For more information contact: Steve Smith, CEO (604) 837-3751 email: steves@ztest.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS: This press release contains forward looking statements, which relate to future events or future performance and reflect management’s current expectations and assumptions. Such forward looking statements reflect management’s current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. Investors are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ materially from those expected. These forward looking statements are made as of the date hereof and, except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. All of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements and by those made in our filings with SEDAR+ in Canada (available at www.sedarplus.com).

SOURCE: ZTEST Electronics Inc.

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