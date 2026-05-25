The Section 504 Reprieve: HHS Extends Digital Accessibility Deadline, Giving Healthcare Providers a Critical Year to Prepare

A last-minute Interim Final Rule pushes the Section 504 web and mobile accessibility deadline to 2027 – and aligns it with parallel ADA rulemaking.

Healthcare providers were facing a May 11 deadline to bring their websites and mobile apps into accessibility compliance under Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act. That deadline is no longer in force. On May 7, the HHS Office for Civil Rights (OCR) issued an Interim Final Rule granting providers an additional year – pushing the date to May 11, 2027, for those with 15 or more employees, and to May 10, 2028, for smaller practices. The standard itself, WCAG 2.1 AA, did not change.

The extension responds to widespread concern across the healthcare sector. According to OCR, “a significant number of recipients of federal financial assistance” – including community health centers, hospitals, and primary care providers – reported that they could not meet the original timeline. The rule also harmonizes Section 504 requirements with the Department of Justice’s parallel rulemaking under Title II of the Americans with Disabilities Act, eliminating a scheduling conflict for providers regulated under both statutes.

To help healthcare administrators translate the extension into a concrete compliance plan, LegalMatch.com , the nation’s most-trusted attorney-client matching platform, is connecting clinics, hospitals, and community health centers with attorneys who specialize in Section 504 and healthcare regulatory matters.

“An additional year sounds generous, but in regulatory terms it is not,” said Ken LaMance, General Counsel at LegalMatch. “Many providers may find that their third-party scheduling systems, patient portals, and payment platforms are not actually accessible – and renegotiating vendor agreements to require conformance can be a months-long process. The providers who use this window to commission a thorough legal audit are the ones who will not be operating under duress next spring.”

Compliance Priorities for the Year Ahead:

Conduct a legal audit of patient-facing digital systems. WCAG 2.1 AA conformance applies across the patient experience – portals, check-in kiosks, intake forms, telehealth platforms, and mobile applications. Counsel working in coordination with technical accessibility consultants can identify which systems require remediation and which require only updated documentation.

Renegotiate vendor service-level agreements. This is where most providers carry the greatest exposure. When a third-party scheduler, telehealth platform, or payment processor falls short of accessibility standards, the funded provider – not the vendor – bears the regulatory consequences. Updated SLAs that contractually bind vendors to WCAG 2.1 AA conformance are among the highest-impact protections a provider can put in place.

Know which laws actually apply to your practice. Section 504 covers providers that receive HHS funding – most Medicaid-participating practices, community health centers, and hospitals. The ADA is a separate obligation that applies regardless of federal funding, and it’s enforced primarily through private lawsuits. An attorney can confirm which framework – often both – governs your practice.

Through the LegalMatch platform, healthcare administrators can submit their situation confidentially and receive free matches with qualified attorneys who are familiar with Section 504 complexities and healthcare regulatory matters, who can step in and provide expert guidance.

About LegalMatch.com

LegalMatch is the nation’s oldest and largest online legal lead-generation service. Headquartered in Reno, Nevada, LegalMatch helps people find the right lawyer and helps attorneys find new clients. LegalMatch’s service is free to individuals and small businesses looking for legal help. For more information about LegalMatch, please visit our website or contact us directly.

Media Contact

Ken LaMance

press@legalmatch.com

(415) 946-0856

SOURCE: LegalMatch.com

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire